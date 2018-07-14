Federal lawmakers face a July 31 deadline to either reauthorize or reform the National Flood Insurance Program, which is vitally important to people living and doing business along the coast.
There’s no doubt the program needs reform, but we’ve seen little evidence Congress is in a position to do that effectively in less than a month. Meanwhile, some of the talk so far about how to reform the program is worrisome.
That’s because the talk about reform has been mostly about sharp increases in the premium rates property owners must pay for the coverage. There are several problems with that approach.
One is that it’s counterproductive.
Many numbers are relevant to the problems plaguing the program, and it could be that low premium rates are among those, although you couldn’t prove that by talking to the people already paying for coverage. One set of numbers that certainly is part of the problem, however, defines the relatively low participation rates among property owners in areas that tend to flood.
The program insures about 5 million properties, but at least 10 million residential structures across the country need flood insurance.
A study by the American Institutes of Research estimated rules mandating flood coverage were not being well enforced. The report estimated compliance rates to be highest in the West and South — 80 percent to 90 percent — and lowest in the Northeast and Midwest — 45 percent to 50 percent.
The problem is apparent in Texas, as well. About 57 percent of homes in Galveston County were covered by flood insurance when Harvey struck, according to the program. That rate is too low, and it is an anomaly.
The average among counties in the disaster area declared after Harvey was 20 percent. The rate of coverage even among counties right along the coast was generally less than 35 percent; it was less than 1 percent in some South Texas counties. The rate in Harris County, where highly developed Houston floods often and badly, was a dismal 24 percent.
The last attempt at reform resulted in the Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act of 2012, which relied on premium rate increases — to better reflect actual risk — and sought to phase out subsidies granted to some policyholders.
The main result of the law was a 10 percent drop in the number of policies, which, of course, increased the amount of uninsured property sitting around in flood zones waiting to be flooded.
Congress in 2014 voted to reform the reforms.
Before Congress starts talking about increasing premium rates among people who have dutifully been paying for flood insurance, it should talk about reducing the number of property owners who have not been paying for it at all.
People feel comfortable living in flood zones without the expense of flood insurance for two reasons — they think that because they flooded last time, they won’t flood next time, and they think that if they do flood, the government will cover their costs.
Lawmakers need to find way to compel people who need the insurance to buy the insurance.
That might be hard to accomplish, both practically and politically, but it’s an essential part of real reform.
If that can’t be done before July 31, Congress should reauthorize the program and leave reform for the future.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.