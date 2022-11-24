Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston deserves congratulations for opening a food pantry designed to take some of the stigma out of using such services, to reduce waste, to perhaps encourage more healthy eating and maybe even help people move beyond needing assistance.
Last week, Catholic Charities opened a greatly expanded food pantry that’s the first of its kind on the island and meets a rising demand as prices for meat, milk and more soar.
Beacon of Hope Isle Market, 4700 Broadway in the Galveston Island Community Center, is laid out more like a grocery store than a food pantry, offering refrigerated items such as beef, poultry, pork, eggs, milk and even Starbucks coffee.
The Beacon of Hope Isle Market also provides baby food, non-perishable foods and spices.
It also represents a changing model. Traditionally at food pantries, families receive a standard bag of food from all the food groups.
But Beacon of Hope Isle Market is designed to give people more choice and control of the foods they take home, said Elizabeth Kinard, regional director of Catholic Charities Galveston County.
“This model has been built through our other agencies and allows clients a self-service, client-choice system, giving them independence and allowing them to select the foods that they prefer,” Kinard said. “By allowing them to choose items, there is less waste than being given a box with basic needs.”
The expansion consolidates and grows Catholic Charities’ footprint in the community center from 1,200 square feet to 6,000 square feet. The new space also allows Catholic Charities to increase efficiency in services to people through financial assistance and case management, while facilitating more volunteer engagement, Kinard said.
Although the market is intended for low-income families, it’s open to anybody on the island, regardless of their address.
“It is so nice to be able to shop for yourself and choose what you want,” said Darla Sheffield, who attended the opening. “I usually give my neighbors the donated foods I don’t want, but I can get bacon, milk and eggs.
It was the pandemic that inspired the expansion, said Patricia Garmon, advisory board chair for Catholic Charities in Galveston.
“During the pandemic, we were humbled by the level of need we witnessed and grateful that we were able to marshal resources to meet that need,” Garmon said. “This realization led to a vision of expansion on the island, and generous donors helped us make that vision a reality.”
Although food is a great way to get clients in the door, it’s only one part of the need some people might have, Kinard said.
“We often hear people who are behind on their rent or about to have their lights turned off,” Kinard said. “By getting them here, our volunteers can speak to them address the other needs they may have.”
More than one study over the years has suggested people living in poverty lose or never develop good decision-making skills.
That’s because they often have very limited options, frequently between bad and worse, and because assistance programs, designed to serve populations not individuals, don’t leave much room for choice.
This new-style food pantry isn’t going to solve all the problems, but allowing people to exercise the kind of choice most of us take for granted can’t help but make people get better at making decisions.
