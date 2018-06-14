It’s fair to ask, as many people are, what’s taking the cities of Galveston and Hitchcock so long to investigate a bullying complaint involving their police departments.
It isn’t exactly a whodunit.
Do they hope stalling and silence will make it go away? We’re beginning to fear that’s the strategy.
More than a month has passed since a credible and highly respected Galveston woman said she and her grandson were bullied when they asked a police officer to move a private vehicle blocking an alley.
Janice Stanton and her grandson, Stanton Burke, a 27-year-old Washington, D.C.-based attorney, were pulling out of her driveway in the alley between 36th and 37th streets about 1 p.m. May 8 to go to lunch when they found a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck parked across the alley, blocking the exit, she said.
A man in a police officer’s uniform was in the passenger seat, so Burke honked and then approached the man about moving the vehicle, Stanton said.
The passenger told Burke the driver would be out in a minute, Stanton said.
The driver approached the vehicle several minutes later, and slowly got into the truck, which caused Burke to raise his hands in a gesture of exasperation, Stanton said.
The driver didn’t move the car out of the way, Stanton said.
The passenger in the police uniform got out of the truck with his hand on his gun and confronted Burke, Stanton said.
He told Burke to roll down the window and hand over his driver’s license, Stanton said.
“He didn’t see me until I started asking him, ‘Why? What’s the problem? Who are you?’” Stanton said. “He said it was because we gestured.”
The officer told Burke he should have gone out the other end of the alley, Stanton said.
“I said, “You mean back up for the whole block?” Stanton said.
The officer had refused to identify himself and had walked away, Stanton said.
Stanton has said she thought race played a role in the encounter and that she feared what might have happened to her grandson had she not been with him. Stanton and Burke are African American. The two police officers were white, Stanton said.
Her fear wasn’t unreasonable given tensions between white police and the black community. But the policemen’s actions were wrong no matter who they were directed at.
First, the police officers were picking up dry cleaning, not working a crime scene. Second, we have to question the police officer’s decision to put his hand on his gun? What was the purpose? Intimidation?
We also feel compelled to point out what Stanton, Burke and most people aware of their rights as American citizens know — it isn’t against the law to be annoyed with police officers. It’s not against the law to be exasperated with police officers. It’s not even against the law to question a police officer’s behavior. That’s one of the many beautiful things about living in the United States of America. This nation wasn’t built on deference to authority.
And while law enforcement officers should be commended and respected for doing a difficult job, they don’t get a pass for being arrogant bullies who use a badge and a gun to inappropriate ends.
While it has seemed slow to act, the Galveston Police Department, to its credit, has responded to inquiries about the investigation and at least acknowledge there is one.
“Our officer was the one who blocked the driveway, and it’s my understanding we will take action based on that,” Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said earlier this week. Maxwell said Hitchcock has launched an investigation of its own.
We wouldn’t know. The Hitchcock Police Department hasn’t responded to repeated calls from The Daily News. What should we make of the silence?
We’re not calling for people to lose their jobs. But we are demanding answers to questions about what disciplinary actions these departments will take and what measures they’ll implement to prevent it from ever happening again. Stanton, Burke and the public have the right to answers.
