No matter how you slice it, Galveston businessman Dennis Byrd shouldn’t be in this predicament — a multimillion project stalled, perhaps fatally, with expenses mounting but accomplishing nothing.
Byrd was about to break ground on a hotel in the 3200 block of Seawall Boulevard when Galveston County, apparently with prodding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, brought the project to a halt by threatening to sue for an injunction.
Engineers responsible for maintaining and preserving the seawall barrier were concerned construction could damage a retaining wall that’s part of the storm-surge barrier.
Two weeks after the concerns first were raised, and two years after plans for the hotel were announced, Byrd said the delays have cost him $100,000. If they go on longer, they could jeopardize the hotel, he said.
At issue is whether the project, a new hotel and parking garage, needs permission from the corps and the county to move forward.
“We understand the process and we respect the process,” said Byrd, who operates a complex of popular businesses anchored by The Spot at 3204 Seawall Blvd.
Byrd is waiting for the corps to tell him whether he needs a permit to move forward with construction, he said. If he does, that could add another four to six months until the start of construction, he said.
Such a delay could violate agreements he has with the corporate chain for which he was building the hotel and parking garage, he said. If the project isn’t completed on time, he could lose the branding for the hotel and be sued, he said.
“We haven’t been able to reach a definitive conclusion on whether we need a permit,” he said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers still was conducting a review of the proposed construction, Galveston County Engineer Michael Shannon said Monday.
The question isn’t whether the Corps of Engineers should vigorously police construction along the seawall to safeguard the integrity of that vital flood control barrier. It should. It must by law.
The question isn’t whether Galveston County was justified in moving toward litigation when the corps raised questions about the project. It probably had little choice.
The question is how two years passed before anybody in the government began asking questions that apparently are so important to answer they merit threatening a lawsuit against a law-abiding resident going about his lawful business.
Byrd has not been secretive about his plans for that spot along the seawall. The Daily News first reported about the proposed hotel in June 2014 when Byrd submitted design and construction documents to the city of Galveston for a permit to build.
Apparently, nobody at the Corps of Engineers got concerned until a huge crane with a giant auger bit attached arrived on the lot to begin drilling holes for the piers that would support the building.
The corps’ concerns might be perfectly valid, but they should have been raised 18 months ago.
It sure looks as if someone at some level of government was asleep at the switch and Dennis Byrd is paying dearly for that inattention.
• Michael A. Smith
