Opal Lee, a 92-year-old champion of Juneteenth, will continue her walking campaign to raise awareness for Juneteenth to be declared as a National Day of Observance in Galveston on Saturday.
Lee’s walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Menard Park at 27th Street and Seawall Boulevard, and travel 2 1/2 miles, ending at the Juneteenth historical marker at 22nd Street and The Strand.
Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and delivered the news that slaves in Texas had been liberated two years earlier, in January 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Lee, who was born in Marshall, about 263 miles from Galveston, grew up in Fort Worth. For more than 40 years, Lee has helped organize Fort Worth’s Juneteenth celebrations, which includes parades, banquets, gospel festivals and more.
Along with Ronald Myers, founder of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, and others, Lee has not only been talking the talk, but she’s been walking the walk.
Lee said she knows she won’t be around forever, so she’s grooming enthusiastic young people of all ethnicities to pass the torch to when the time comes.
We’re hoping it’s no time soon.
Lee began her grassroots walking campaign in 2016. She officially relaunched Opal’s Walk on July 30, 2019, in Detroit. Since then, she’s walked in Virginia and Oklahoma and plans to visit all 46 states that have Juneteenth as an official state day of observance.
And, she plans to walk 2 1/2 miles at each stop across the country to mobilize support for the Change.org online petition to gather more than 100,000 signatures in support of making Juneteenth a national day of observance. The petition is set to go live in October.
Saturday’s walk, which will be the fourth stop on her current campaign, will take her past some of the island’s most recognizable markers, such as the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Old Central Cultural Center, Jack Johnson Park, Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church, Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Galveston City Hall and Ashton Villa.
The Daily News always has stressed the significance of Juneteenth, and each year encourages readers to ask the president to declare Juneteenth a national day of observance.
A national day of observance is similar to Flag Day or Grandparents Day. Such days are not officials holidays during which government offices and banks typically are closed. We believe, just as Lee and others do, that Juneteenth is important — and it should be on America’s national calendar.
Juneteenth isn’t just Galveston’s story. It’s America’s story. It should be shared for generations to come, and here’s hoping Saturday’s walk will contribute to that story.
So, we’re encouraging you and your family to take a small part of your day on Saturday to participate in something that can change the course of history — even if it’s one step at a time.
• Angela Wilson
