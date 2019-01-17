The city of Galveston is right to step up efforts to collect unpaid utility bills, although it’s doubtful much of the money can be recovered.
It’s clear from the amount of money the city’s attempting to collect — about $7.5 million — that its collection efforts need to be more aggressive.
Under its collection system, about 16,000 customers — people, business owners — over the past 10 years or so years have walked off owing millions of dollars, which has the city caught in an awkward juxtaposition.
On one hand, officials last week said they would increase the amount residents and businesses must pay for water by about 7 percent to help pay for $35 million in capital improvement projects in the water and wastewater systems.
Meanwhile, utility customers can look forward to increases in water and wastewater rates of 4 percent to 6 percent a year over the next four years as the city pays for 10 water projects and six wastewater projects.
The city council is expected to vote Thursday on issuing debt necessary to pay for those projects.
The proposed rate increases also would help cover a September water rate increase by Gulf Coast Water Authority, which supplies municipalities and industries in Galveston, Brazoria and Fort Bend counties.
City officials estimate the rate increase will generate an additional $1.55 million in fiscal year 2019.
On the other hand, city officials also announced last week they would step up efforts to collect the money owed for water, sewer, trash collection and drainage.
This is money people who’ve not paid their bills owe the city, and, by very short extension, every resident and business that pays to use those systems.
It’s inevitable that the city would be carrying some uncollected money on its books. Anybody who sells anything and bills for it later is owed something by somebody, and will end up writing some of that off as an unrecoverable loss.
The amount of uncollected revenue the city is carrying is huge, however. The $7.5 million amounts to more than 20 percent of the $35.9 million budgeted for water and sewer revenue in the 2019 fiscal year.
The city plans to hire a law firm to help collect the money, but most of it probably is unrecoverable. About $6.5 million of the $7.5 million is owed by people who no longer have accounts with the city; they are gone and gone with them is virtually all the leverage the city might have had to collect.
The remaining $973,000 is owed by customers still using those city services, but whose accounts are 31 days or more in arrears, according to the city.
So, while the city is increasing rates to raise $1.55 million for capital projects, it’s carrying about 63 percent of that amount as revenue uncollected from customers who are still within arm’s reach.
It’s natural that people who pay their bills on time and will pay the increased amounts on time would be irritated by all this.
It’s likely the city got into this jam by being too generous — by setting deposits too low and by not wanting to be too quick to shut off services.
That might be laudable. Nobody wants city government to be brutal, but officials have a responsibility to their responsible residents; the ones who pay their bills on time, no matter what, even when they go up.
• Michael A. Smith
(1) comment
I wonder if we will be paying the attorneys a flat rate or by the hour? If it's by the hour please turn around and run. Let the $ 7.5 mil go and spend our money developing a system that will keep us out of this mess in the future. Don't waste anymore of my $$ Dangit!
