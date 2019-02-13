Most readers will agree mental illness and easy access to guns do not mix. As a matter of fact, many times when mass shootings occur, authorities are quick to play the mental illness card as an overriding factor in tragic events.
But to make a heavily weighted conclusion that the formula is exclusive is to give neither gun ownership nor those suffering from mental illness fair assessment. Both deserve our attention.
This week The Daily News reported a study by behavioral researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch, to be published in the journal Behavioral Science in April, that concludes having a mental illness doesn’t make a person more likely to commit gun violence.
A better indicator of gun violence, the study concluded, is ready access to firearms.
The two risk factors exist and are tangibly relevant to our collective discussion about gun rights and society’s role in treating and managing mental illness. And while the results point to a non-linear relationship between guns and mental illness equaling violence, both will require thoughtful attention and support in order to arrive at the best outcome for each party.
Yu Lu, a postdoctoral research fellow, was the lead author of the study, conducted with guidance by her mentor and co-author, Dr. Jeff Temple, a clinical psychologist and professor at the medical branch.
“There’s a lot of public perception about the link between gun violence and mental health, leading a lot of people to think mental health is the cause of gun violence,” Lu said. “As scientists, we are concerned about the stigmatizing of people with mental health issues and a perception that is not backed up by scientific evidence.”
The study looked at the association between gun violence and mental health in a group of 663 young adults, all part of a study that has been going on for several years. When the longitudinal study subjects reached age 20 or 21, questions about firearms and behavior involving firearms were added to the questionnaire.
“We examined a range of mental health issues including PTSD, anxiety, depression and many others and we found that access to guns, not mental health, was the strongest indicator of threatening behavior with a firearm,” Lu said.
What we find interesting here is twofold. First, the mere existence of mental illness and access to guns does not carry a predetermined outcome of violence. And secondly, the access to guns is a stronger predictor of violence with a weapon as a whole.
Some might call these findings anti-climactic — that access to guns is a key element in gun violence.
Guns and mental illness are significant issues that need thoughtful attention and action on a local and national level. Both are a prevalent part of our society. And the large-scale removal of either will not eradicate violence. And while we admit all the funding in the world won’t eliminate mental illness, we also know banning or tightly restricting gun ownership won’t eliminate gun violence.
What both need is thoughtful and calculated treatment. Medical treatment and funding for those suffering from mental illness; education and training for those who own guns. These are both large issues that need to be studied, measured, and carefully treated with a desired outcome in mind.
If anything, the study reminds us we need to take responsibility for both elements and learn to stop looking for easy scapegoats to our complicated problems.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.