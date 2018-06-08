Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston is sometimes taken for granted. Part of the organization spends its time raising money so others in the organization can heal child burn victims.
On Sunday, Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano, which literally translates to volcano of fire, erupted, which sent hot gases, rock and ash into neighboring communities and killed dozens of people.
Within a day of the eruption, Shriners, in partnership with the United States military, deployed an emergency medical team to Guatemala to help with evaluation and eventually work with Guatemalan and U.S. officials to get approval to transfer patients back to Galveston for treatment.
The patients ended up being six critically burned children.
By Thursday, rescuers in Guatemala had to suspend search and recovery efforts for the nearly 200 believed to still be missing because climatic conditions and volcanic material made it too dangerous for them.
While Guatemala’s efforts had to be temporarily suspended because of safety conditions, Galveston’s Shriners hospital is doing its part to help during this horrible disaster.
Shriners has established medical go teams from its hospitals to be available any time there is a disaster or need for emergency care for children anywhere in the world.
Shriners is uniquely prepared for these pediatric intensive care patients by providing all aspects of burn care, including surgery, treatment, rehabilitation and, perhaps most importantly, psychological support.
For many of us, it’s comforting to know that there’s a state-of-the-art facility right here in Galveston that has contributed to most of the significant advancements in acute and reconstructive pediatric burn care.
In addition to being such a specialized facility, Shriners is a nonprofit organization that relies on the generosity of donors. Because of significant damage from Hurricane Ike in 2008, Shriners in Galveston almost closed for good. Fortunately, the facility did recover and opened its doors again about a year later.
Before Hurricane Ike, Shriners hospitals historically provided care for free, and Galveston was no exception. While the hospitals do now accept insurance, if ever there were a worthy cause to support in our own backyard, it’s this hospital.
Don’t let Galveston’s Shriners Hospital for Children be taken for granted. We urge you to support such a good cause.
• Rene Schwartz
