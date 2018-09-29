Last week, short-term rental operators in the county said they were concerned a law proposed in 2017 limiting cities’ ability to regulate short-term rentals will resurface when the Texas Legislature convenes in January.
They are right to be concerned.
While state legislation about local short-term rental rules hasn’t come up yet in discussions about the coming session’s agenda, we agree with what Mary Branum, president of the Short Term Rental Owner’s Association of Galveston, and others said in a Daily News story last week.
“There’s always the backdoor that they could come in with other regulations,” Branum said.
A North Texas Republican in 2017 proposed a bill in the Texas Legislature that would bar cities from restricting or regulating short-term rentals. The bill ultimately failed, but had support in spirit among some of the state’s top leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott.
We opposed the bill, as did the local short-term rental association. We have consistently supported a local government’s right to reasonably regulate short-term rentals, much in the same way it is reasonable to regulate everything from building codes to animal control.
In Galveston, about 2,800 properties are registered as short-term rentals, according to the Park Board of Trustees, which manages the rental registry and collects occupancy taxes.
Earlier this year, the state Supreme Court sided with a man who began renting his house in San Antonio after he was transferred to Houston. His homeowners’ association said the practice violated deed restrictions, which said the house had to be used “solely for residential purposes.”
The court ruled the homeowner could operate his property as a short-term rental, despite the deed restrictions.
While the ruling didn’t address local short-term rental regulations, the strong attention it gave to property rights and the court’s unanimous support for it could bolster the case of a group of short-term rental operators and guests who have sued the city of Austin.
That ruling could also provide push in the upcoming legislative session to introduce the kind of legislation Branum and other operators in the county are worried about.
After the Supreme Court’s ruling, we wrote that we thought Galveston’s regulation of rentals was reasonable.
The rules passed in 2015 required owners who operate properties as short-term vacation rentals to register, which made it easier to know who to collect hotel occupancy taxes from. Registrations are renewed annually.
The ordinance also requires the owners to name a contact and to have that person available to deal with problems at short-term rental properties.
We still think the rules are reasonable, and still think local control is preferable to blanket state oversight.
• Dave Mathews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.