The recent birthday celebration for a 94-year-old Dickinson resident was one worth reflecting upon.
Bob Camp, who served under Gen. George S. Patton in the U.S. Army and fought at the Battle of the Bulge, is among a league of heroes who helped change the world for the better more than 70 years ago and are quickly fading away.
The number of these veterans and members of the Greatest Generation is in rapid decline, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
In 2013, there were 1.7 million veterans alive who served in World War II, a recent comparison showed.
By 2016, the number was estimated to be only 670,000 — a drop of nearly 40 percent over the three years.
In case you missed the heartwarming story, Camp’s daughter, Summer, helped rally people into sending her father birthday cards. Camp noted her father was sharp of mind and liked to read but had a hard time getting around.
“He loves to help people — I know he would love to get well wishes for his birthday. I want to make it a very special day for him,” Summer Camp said.
And respond they did.
Chuck Boyd, service officer of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6378, organized some of the post’s members to show up at Camp’s house with a birthday cake, to sing “Happy Birthday” and deliver cards in person.
On Sunday afternoon, members from the post and other Dickinson residents showed up to deliver cards to Bob Camp and wish him well on his birthday.
“We wanted to take it a bit further than the cards,” Boyd said. “We don’t have many World War II vets anymore, so we have to honor them while they’re here.”
We share this because we believe news of this gesture should be shared as widely as possible — for those who also served to understand how thankful we are for both their service and their sacrifices.
We know there are many veterans who may quietly be living in our community, remaining humble about the remarkable and positive contribution they made in the world.
Bob Camp is special. But just as most veterans of World War II, we’re sure he’d be proud to share this attention and spotlight with all those he served alongside.
On behalf of The Daily News and all of us in Galveston County, thank you for your service, sacrifice and character during one of mankind’s most important moments in history.
• Leonard Woolsey
