Filing for the November elections ends Monday, but already there are a few races that have proved interesting to watch in the coming months.
Right now, one of the races catching a lot of attention is the campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Ted Cruz, who is being challenged by Beto O’Rourke. Many pollsters are saying the race, at present, is too close to call, with Cruz holding a slight lead.
It is interesting to note a few recent observations by Cruz.
“It’s clear we have a real and contested race where the margin is far too close for comfort,” Cruz said during one campaign stop, The Texas Tribune reported.
“The biggest challenge I have in this race … is complacency,” Cruz said. “People say all the time, ‘Oh, come on, it’s a Texas re-elect. How could you possibly lose?’ Well, in an ordinary cycle, that might be true. But this is not an ordinary cycle. The far left is filled with anger and rage and we underestimate that anger at our peril.”
Others, including Gov. Greg Abbott, disagreed with Cruz’s assessment there was a risk of a “blue wave” during the nation’s upcoming November elections.
“Texas is going to stay red,” said Abbott, whose Democratic opponent, Lupe Valdez, has not caught traction in the way O’Rourke has against Cruz.
But Cruz is right about one thing — at least on the state and national level — there appears to be a lot of anger out there.
That is unfortunate.
A close race, like the one shaping up between Cruz and O’Rourke can be good in one respect. It forces each candidate to take a firm stand on the issues he holds. It allows voters to weigh which candidate would best represent their needs. In a perfect world, the party each candidate belonged to would have some bearing, but not an overwhelming one.
What is not good, however, was a scene at a recent Cruz rally when a protester interrupted with a sign reading, “Russian Bootlicker,” who called Cruz a coward and used an expletive to denounce the crowd before breaking out in chants of “Beto!”
That has no place whether it be a campaign stop, a town hall meeting, a debate or anytime issues are being discussed.
While we understand there is a lot of anger among the voting public, allowing the anger to overwhelm the understanding of issues is contrary to what elections are supposed to be about.
• Dave Mathews
