Hitchcock’s elected commission made a good decision this week when it empowered Mayor Dorothy Childress to search for a professional administrator to run the city.
Commissioners, who voted unanimously Monday to start the search, agreed that doing so was preferable to continuing spending on consultants who’ve been attempting to help the city through difficult financial times that have led to a hiring freeze and controversial staff cuts.
That reason was good enough, but the short-term benefit of shedding consultants is less important than the long-term benefit the city would gain by hiring a good full-time professional administrator.
Hitchcock is in a bad spot, forced to cut an expense budget of about $4 million by almost $900,000 to stay out of the red. That’s a hard pill for any organization to swallow.
And while a lot of the details about how it got so close to the edge are matters of speculation — because the leadership either won’t say or honestly doesn’t know — poor management clearly has played a role in the decline.
Hurricane Harvey, which caused massive flooding in August, also helped put the small mid-county city in financial trouble. But Hitchcock was headed toward a pool of red ink long before Harvey headed up the Texas coast.
The details about how Hitchcock got into such dire financial trouble are important and taxpayers deserve to know them, but even without the fine detail it’s clear the story is about city leaders either not seeing or ignoring trends all headed in the same direction.
Hitchcock ended the 2014 fiscal year with more than $2 million in its fund balance. But that number had declined to about $399,000 before the start of the current fiscal year.
In other words, the city had been burning through $500,000 or greater chunks of its cash reserves each year to achieve a “balanced” budget.
Meanwhile, from 2015 to 2017, the city’s sales tax revenue plummeted about 50 percent to $1.19 million from about $2.38 million. The numbers are staggering, and the trend they indicated would have sent most organizations, public and private, into panic and action at first appearance. Hitchcock leaders, however, took no substantial steps to correct the city’s financial course.
In the 2018 fiscal year budget, for example, city officials planned to cover about $690,000 in operating expenses with fund balance money but had less than $400,000 remaining.
Childress this week alluded to the fact that Hitchcock in the past had employed a professional administrator, but commissioners somewhere along the line eliminated the position.
There’s no reason to think the commission did so with any but the best intentions, probably to save a little money. With the benefit of hindsight, it’s clear that was a short-sighted mistake from which nothing good could come, because running a city, even a small one, is a full-time job.
Or as Childress put it in more positive terms: “I see nothing but good coming from a full-time paid employee to do this.”
• Michael A. Smith
(1) comment
Yeah, they need professional help, the kind that airs at 3pm on Ch. 2 every weekday. Dr. Phil analyzing the City of Hitchcock,,,,,,,,YOU, Have a Problem.
