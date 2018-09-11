The Salvation Army of Galveston County, which in July announced its long-sought groundbreaking for a new facility after six years of planning, has found a better opportunity.
Last week, The Daily News reported that Mainland Church of Christ had offered to sell its building to The Salvation Army for its headquarters, merely one month after The Salvation Army announced the start of construction on the lot next to the church was to begin in September.
“The new building gives us the opportunity to enter into the project completely free of debt,” said Chris Doyle, president and CEO of Texas First Bank and chair of The Salvation Army Advisory Board. “It gives us the ability to offer some great stuff that we didn’t have before, too.”
The timing couldn’t have been better. Not only does this move mean The Salvation Army will be able to complete this sale and project within its budget, but it will be a huge savings and also allow the lot next to the church to be turned into sports fields and used for youth activities.
“We feel this is a much better opportunity,” Doyle said, adding that the nonprofit aims to serve the financial, spiritual and physical needs of anyone who asks and that the new facility, with its classrooms and extra space, will allow the organization to add after-school programs for children to its list of services.
The new facility, named the Moody Family Corps Community Center, thanks to a benevolent $1.5 million donation from the Moody Foundation, will offer after-school programs, youth activities and character-building activities. The youth programs are all in addition to the usual — and very appreciated — services it brings to communities, such as worship services, a family thrift store, food and clothing assistance, emergency rental and utility assistance and a shelter.
Because the organization now doesn’t need to construct a whole new building, the last step is to make adjustments to the architectural plans. The timeline for completion of the center is still essentially on schedule because the completion is planned for 2019.
The Salvation Army is an incredibly worthwhile cause and The Daily News applauds it and Mainland Church of Christ for achieving this worthy deal.
This whole outcome just goes to show that when organizations work together, the people in the community benefit.
• Rene Schwartz
