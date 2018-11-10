Most years on this date we use this space to argue that honoring veterans requires more commitment than once a year attending Veterans Day events and thanking people who donned the uniforms and took the oaths to serve in our armed forces.
We’ll get to that, but this year is special because it marks 100 years since various combatant nations agreed to an armistice ending the fighting in World War I. Most of us can recall from grade school that for practical purposes the war ended at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918 — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Today’s a good day to recall the great loss the Great War caused — 8.5 million dead, 21.2 million wounded, many in horrific ways.
It’s also a good day to recall that Veterans Day has roots in Armistice Day, which in this country was, and still is in much of the world, meant to remind us about the great cost of war and encourage us to avoid it.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954 changed the name of the holiday to Veterans Day, in part to include in the event veterans of World War II and the Korean War.
The holiday is a good time to consider what we owe veterans and to ask how well the nation is keeping the bargain struck when those oaths were sworn.
The country has a spotty history in meeting its obligations to veterans.
The VFW was founded in 1899 in part to draw attention to the plight of veterans of the Spanish-American War and Philippine Insurrection, who had contracted such tropical diseases as yellow fever, which nobody knew much, or seemed to care much, about.
All of which sounds a lot like the situation with Agent Orange syndrome after Vietnam, which in turn sounds a lot like the situation with Gulf War Syndrome. In both cases, veterans and their advocacy groups had to fight for years to get the government to acknowledge the problem and take action.
The Hoovervilles of the Great Depression were populated by World War I veterans gone to Washington to demand benefits they believed they had earned. They were met with force applied by the same army in which many had served.
The country did better after World War II. It invested in the GI Bill of Rights, for example, which paid for a whole generation of men who’d survived the conflict to attend colleges and universities. They, in turn, built the modern United States.
Politicians worked diligently in the years after World War II to roll those benefits back, however. By the post-Vietnam era, educational benefits for veterans had been cut to a point they were hardly worth mentioning.
Cold War-era veterans who manned the Fulda Gap on the border between East and West Germany, or the DMZ between North and South Korea or held any of a thousand other essential and mostly thankless jobs while their contemporaries built civilian careers, were obliged to go into debt if they wanted a college education.
Not too long ago, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs descended into scandal over its inability to process claims quickly and fraud committed by some of its top administrators at the expense of veterans. At least part of the administration’s failing stemmed from Congress’ refusal to provide adequate funding.
Most recently, veterans advocacy groups have been conflicted about whether sweeping changes to the department codified in the VA Mission Act are best for veterans or for private companies hoping to tap into a robust stream of federal money.
What’s not in doubt is that most Americans want to do right by veterans. Most are probably even willing to pay for it. Political crimes against veterans happen when the people aren’t looking.
So, by all means attend a Veterans Day event, hear speeches and thank a vet. If we really want to honor their service, though, we all must work to keep government honest on veterans issues.
• Michael A. Smith
