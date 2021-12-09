Today is International Animal Rights Day, a day dedicated to encouraging kindness and respect toward all sentient beings. That includes animals. The day was created in 1998 by British animal-advocacy group Uncaged to highlight all forms of violence against animals.
The intention is to get humans to understand animals feel pain and many also can feel and perceive feelings. The effort is meant to convince people to abstain from all animal use, which includes meat, leather, milk, wool and silk; stop experimenting on animals; stop treating animals like toys that are easily abandoned; and stop using animals for entertainment and sporting events.
Margaret joined The Daily New in December 2019, bringing more than 20 years of editorial experience to the team. A Philadelphia native, she lives in Galveston County with her husband, Steve, and their dog Nanook.
