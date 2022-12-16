Completion of a new, improved building for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office is good news not only for the staff there, but also for the public at large, although perhaps less directly.
The old facility, at 6607 FM 1764, was probably the most crowded, shabby and generally least suitable public building in the county and had been for many years.
Just about everything about it was substandard, including the ventilation, which forced the office staff to work at times in unpleasant odors.
In the old building, several employees had to work in offices meant for one person, and file cabinets were shunted into hallways and any other spaces where there was room.
One secretary worked at a desk in what was a “decomposition room” where bodies once were kept. The room still has a sink in it, a memento of its former purpose.
The old building was murky inside because there weren’t enough windows to allow much natural light in.
And the work those employees do on behalf of the public is hard enough without having to do it in a cramped building that was never intended for their highly specialized roles in society.
It’s grim work by nature, and having to do it in a grim building must have made it harder.
Morgues are a “unique building type, primarily because of trying to accommodate the human needs of medical examiners,” Wendy Heger, the principal architect with Page Southerland Page, a Houston-based company that designed the new building, previously told a Daily News reporter.
“It’s a tough job that they do,” she said. “It’s very technical and can be very stressful.”
It’s also essential work, as County Judge Mark Henry told a Daily News reporter in 2019, when the replacement project was getting underway.
The medical examiner’s office plays an important role in the county’s criminal justice system and needs to be up-to-date and functional to help preserve evidence, he said.
“In the case of a homicide, we want to have a good forensic evaluation and investigation,” Henry said. “The DA’s office relies heavily on the medical examiner’s office to get convictions for capital murder cases.”
Frequently, it’s the medical examiner’s job to determine whether a death was in fact a crime, an accident or just natural. Work the office does is part of the foundation of the criminal justice system.
County officials had talked about replacing the medical examiner’s office because it lacked the space to deal with the rapidly growing county population since at least 2015.
The facility was built in 1988, when the county’s population was 100,000 people. Today, more than 335,000 people live in Galveston County.
The new building, at 1205 Oak St. in La Marque, is about 15,000 square feet, roughly three times as big as the current medical examiner’s office, and cost about $6.5 million, officials said.
Federal Emergency Management Agency funds paid for 90 percent of the project, county officials said.
“We are going to be moving to a new fully renovated facility on Jan. 9,” Erin Barnhart, Galveston County chief medical examiner said.
“Additionally, we will have a much larger and more secure evidence storage facility in the new building,” she said.
“We are really excited for this upgrade and grateful to our county officials for their commitment to this project,” Barnhart said. “We look forward to using the new building.”
The new building was originally to be funded under an $80 million bond county voters approved in 2017. After the bond passed, however, the county received approval to use Hurricane Ike recovery money, Henry said. The bond money originally meant for the medical examiner’s office will be used on other facilities projects, Henry said.
Most of us can reasonably hope to never darken the door at the new facility, but we should celebrate it as a vast improvement for a dedicated group of people doing hard, essential work on our behalf.
• Michael A. Smith
