Some of the best news for Galveston’s general appearance came this month when the city announced it finally was going to tear down a defunct and decrepit incinerator on Lennox Avenue.
Crews last week began preparing for the demolition, which had been talked about, lobbied for and in some cases demanded for decades.
The old towers and the rest of the facility, which has been out of use for more than 60 years, should start coming down sometime later this month.
City officials, and just about everybody else who’d ever seen the place, had long called the unused incinerator an example of blight north of Broadway.
Constructed in 1943, the original single-stack incinerator was meant to burn city-collected garbage, but soon proved inadequate to meet city needs.
Voters narrowly approved a second $150,000 furnace in 1949, hoping to increase the facility’s capacity. But by 1955, the facility closed because of excessive maintenance and operation costs and needed repairs.
The city didn’t pay off the debt until 1968.
Between 1955 and today, the property had been used to store 15 tons of DDT, a carcinogenic insecticide, and served as a dumping ground for cars. The Galveston Fire Department also used it as a training facility, but it mostly has been unused.
Plans for the demolition come after an environmental assessment began more than three years ago.
The city selected a contractor earlier this year to conduct the demolition, which will be done with equipment, rather than explosives because of chemical contamination at the site, the city has said.
The city allocated $5.4 million from 2008 Hurricane Ike Community Development Block Grant disaster recovery money for the demolition.
The demolition marks one of several projects to remove blight and clear the way for future development in the area north of Broadway, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The old incinerator apparently never was much use for disposing of municipal refuse, as was its intended purpose.
It did, however, come to serve as an enduring symbol of past mistakes and contemporary failures.
For example, it symbolized an era when any sort of project or facility to which people might object was shunted north of Broadway, where most of the poor people lived.
It served as a monument to lingering consequences of the bad environmental stewardship that was typical everywhere until people began demanding change in the 1960s and ‘70s.
And it stood there almost mocking every time the city attempted to get tough with enforcing codes about things such as high weeds and faded paint on private property.
It will be good to have it gone.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.