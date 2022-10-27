Some skepticism and anxiety among voters about the county’s new hybrid balloting machines was understandable considering the source, which was the Texas Legislature and state leaders who were bipolar about voter fraud after the people of the United States in 2020 sent Donald Trump back to the private sector.
On one hand, leaders such as Gov. Greg Abbott repeatedly said there had been no voter fraud of any consequence in Texas. The 2020 election had been “smooth and secure,” Abbott said.
On the other hand, he and most other Republican leaders launched an aggressive program to fundamentally change how Texans vote in the name of combatting the fraud most of them agreed didn’t exist.
It was reasonable to wonder what really was going on when the stated rationale was so clearly dubious.
Although Democrats saw in the changes a GOP conspiracy to disenfranchise voters most likely to support Democrats, one of the most informed observers was skeptical about that.
Robert Stein, a Rice University political science professor who has made a career studying Texas politics, argued the GOP at large and in Texas is being dragged along by a beast of its own husbandry, a radicalized base that believes in voter fraud because party leaders said it should.
“Republicans are obliged to do something about election integrity because their base is demanding it,” Stein told The Daily News in 2021.
At any rate, by design or accident, the county’s new voting machines are an improvement.
As early as 2014, the Brennan Center for Justice was warning too many states, Texas among them, were relying on old, outdated voting machines prone to malfunction and vulnerable to fraud. Among those were direct recording electronic voting machines, the paperless touch screens such as the county had used before this election.
The problem wasn’t so much the machines might allow the sort of sweeping fraud Donald Trump claimed cost him the 2020 election, but that they could from time to time randomly malfunction and fail to accurately record the will of the voter, which was problem enough.
Both the Brennan Center and the Verified Voting Foundation, which bills itself as nonpartisan, support the use of voter-verified paper ballots, such as the county is now using.
The vast majority of people we interviewed during early voting this week found the new machines to be user-friendly and only slightly more complicated and time-consuming than the old machines. Most also said the ability to review a paper record of their votes made them more certain the election was fair.
Given the incessant mythmaking about voter fraud, anything that makes people more confident about casting ballots is worth the investment.
Whatever the motivation and despite the duplicitous rhetoric, state leaders did well in sponsoring replacement of outdated voting machines and in expanding the hours for early voting.
There is a deeper truth here than technology, however.
For example, paper ballots don’t in themselves secure the integrity of elections. The idea of stuffing ballot boxes harkens back to when there was nothing but paper ballots.
What secures elections is the highly decentralized, locally controlled systems by which we elect leaders, and the people who make those systems work.
Those people, more often than not, are volunteers; the same who volunteer for everything in a community from coaching Little League Baseball to serving on charity boards.
They are under attack elsewhere by some of the same sort of nefarious jugheads that attempted a bumbling coup on Jan. 6, 2021.
We can’t allow that here. We must support and protect our poll workers and demand that anyone who harasses them in any way be prosecuted to fullest extent of the law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.