Officials have ambitions for League City to one day be a prime destination for sports tournaments and other athletic events.
Does that sound familiar? It should, because it’s an old story in League City and just about every other city of any size in Texas.
Cities all over Texas have been attempting to become sports tourism hotspots at least since the Texas Legislature authorized them to collect local sales taxes to pay for economic development efforts.
Galveston also has recently been talking about getting into the chase for the sports tourism dollar.
It’s an attractive proposition, on paper at least.
Sports tourism advocates envision a vast market of people who every weekend stuff minivans full of children and sporting goods and head out for a few days of softball or any of a dozen or more other activities that keep kids busy these days.
The advocates want to be the place to which those minivans are headed, where the occupants will stay for a few days, filling motels, restaurants and shopping venues.
“If you take a look at the time and money parents spend in taking their children to sporting events around the state — band and cheerleading also — you realize there are a lot of opportunities to bring events to the city,” Bryan Roller, League City’s Convention and Visitors Bureau administrator, recently told The Daily News.
There’s no doubt sporting events and other activities keep parents and children, as well as active adults, busy and generate money.
The question for officials in League City, Galveston and every other municipality is whether that market is real enough to justify an investment of many real dollars.
There’s some evidence it’s not.
Some industry observers argue the proposition is more complicated than “build it and they will come,” and that potential benefits of sports tourism often are exaggerated
“A quick summary is that it’s a greatly overestimated benefit, particularly for medium and small-sized communities,” said Robert Stein, the Lena Gohlman Fox Professor of political science at Rice University in Houston.
Sports tourism is an incredibly competitive market and, as cities get more involved, they tend to offer bigger tax breaks and benefits to lure groups, Stein said.
“That can far exceed the real benefits,” Stein said.
It’s worth remembering that League City about 15 years ago invested more than $18 million in the Big League Dreams sports complex on the rationale that doing so would position it to capture the sports tourism market, which would drive private investment in support facilities such as hotels and restaurants.
We’ve seen little evidence indicating that panned out as planned.
The city so far has been prudent in its hunt for sports tourism dollars, relying on existing facilities used in partnership with other groups.
Officials recently announced, for example, the city will host a three-day basketball tournament in April that would have an estimated $500,000 in economic benefit.
The high-school tournament, hosted in conjunction with Clear Creek Independent School District, will bring more than 125 teams, including parents, officials and college scouts to League City, officials said.
Attracting a big event to an existing facility that also serves a local purpose is a win every time.
An issue will arise, however, when sports tourism boosters begin talking, as they inevitably do, about investing large amounts of public money into facilities whose main purpose is attracting sports tourism.
On that, they should be required to provide some real, hard evidence of a benefit justifying the cost.
• Michael A. Smith
