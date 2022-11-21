Most of us know the benefits of robotics and science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM programs. And those benefits are profound, providing the necessary foundation for students pursuing degrees and careers in what’s now known as the “robot economy.”
“STEM education centers around programs designed to help students gain skills required to succeed in the innovation-focused 21st-century job market,” according to the Center for Strategic International Study. “Typically, this includes critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, adaptability and digital literacy — all important for future careers.”
But what’s less known is aspiring young engineers and computer programmers in urban and rural communities have fewer paths to robotics and STEM programs, creating a serious equity issue in a modern economy that demands digital literacy and skills.
Consider that 17 million people in the United States in 2018 were employed in STEM occupations, an eye-opening 79 percent increase since 1990, according to Pew Research Center.
Science, technology, engineering and mathematics occupations are projected to grow more than two times faster than the total for all occupations in the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The bureau’s 2019–29 employment projections show occupations in the STEM field are expected to grow 8 percent by 2029, compared with 3.7 percent for all occupations.
Students in school districts underserved in STEM and robotics instruction are in danger of being left far behind in the rapidly changing economy. Largely, its lack of STEM access, not interest by students, industry trackers and educators say.
That’s why Crosby Middle School in Hitchcock ISD, which isn’t by any stretch an affluent school district, should be commended for creating its first robotics team, which over the weekend placed in its first-ever competition.
Credit and kudos must go to Crosby teachers Megan Stall and Lacy Williams, who pioneered the program, which was kickstarted at the beginning of the fall semester.
So how did the RoboDogs do over the weekend?
“We actually did really well and got third place out of 11 teams, which is an amazing showing for our rookie season at our first competition,” Williams said. “The team that mentors us, The Moment Makers, got first place and their coach was amazed to see our progress and even complimented our team. We were able to place because our robot was fast and was able to score points on the lower junctions quickly and reliably.”
Placing is an incredible achievement for the team. But also important is the students were in engaged in creativity, coding, problem-solving, communication, teamwork and perseverance as they prepared for the competition and while they competed.
“They are learning how to use professional computer-aided design equipment, use JavaScript coding programs, learning to 3D print, and how to market themselves professionally,” Williams said.
“All of these skills will be essential for them when they enter the real world, whether it’s going to college, getting a job or joining the military.”
The program had to first secure funding over the summer, Sienna Rodriguez, digital media and marketing specialist, said.
Equity gaps in robotics and STEM programs often can be explained by inadequate budgets to support engineering and technology programs, especially when they require expensive tools, experts say.
Many schools struggle to offer such programs because they lack funding, coaches and other forms of support.
The marketing team secures sponsors and merchandise for the RoboDogs.
This is where local businesses and the community at large can help. By providing resources for STEM robotics programs to underserved communities, sponsors are brightening the futures of students who might not otherwise have considered STEM careers.
We wish RoboDogs much success and congratulate educators who made this happen.
“Before we were even leaving the event, the kids were strategizing and making plans for improvements for the next competition in January,” Williams said Monday. “We really want to thank our Superintendent Mr. Edwards for being so supportive of the program and to Matthew Stall for mentoring our students as well as our sponsors Mr. Ryan Massa, 7ED and Coach Smith with Hitchcock ISD Athletics.”
