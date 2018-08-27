Recently, the Texas Department of Public Safety released a list of offices around the state that it will present next week to the Sunset Advisory Commission for possible closure.
The 87 DPS locations on the list include one of the two offices in Galveston County, 6812 Broadway, in Galveston.
More than 300 DPS offices operate in the state of Texas spread out between 254 counties. Some counties, such as ours and Brazoria County, have two DPS offices, while others, such as Harris County, have up to 12.
What these numbers indicate is that, on average, and without considering the size of the county, there are about 1 1/4 DPS offices per every county. The commission will consider whether to follow the recommendation to close about 29 percent of the state’s DPS offices.
Of the 87 offices, 78 of them are the only ones in their respective counties.
The ramifications of this happening in our county will be that our population of more than 320,000 people, based on 2015 numbers, in Galveston County will all need to share one DPS office in Texas City.
We’re talking about closing an office that the state has poured almost $1 million into since Hurricane Ike devastated the county a decade ago. Galveston County residents should speak up to try to save our office. Here is what we are up against:
According to The Dallas Morning News, Texas DPS is recommending the closures in an attempt to shorten the hours-long lines at all locations by eliminating offices where: A. the office serves fewer than 5,000 people a year; B. the office is staffed by only one DPS employee; C. the office has outdated security systems; or D. the office had to be vacated.
What the state is attempting to argue is that if it were to close the 87 locations, it would move the employees to the larger, busier, safer DPS offices and ultimately become more efficient.
While it might look good on paper, logistically, a lot of those employees likely could lose their jobs. Also, many vulnerable county residents, such as the elderly, or people with less-reliable transportation would have a heavy burden of traveling farther just to renew their driver’s licenses or pay surcharges.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, eight state senators and 16 state representatives, as well as the editorial board, are opposed to this closure. The residents of this county should urge the state to keep the island office open and add more employees if they’re truly looking for efficiencies.
• Rene Schwartz
