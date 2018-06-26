Moody Early Childhood Center is seeking to become an in-district charter school under a new state law, a status that could bring more funding to the quickly expanding program.
The Daily News fully supports the program's application and encourages the Texas Education Agency to move forward with approval of this opportunity.
Few predictors in life are more accurate than the development of education skills at a young age.
And the Moody Early Childhood Center, a place for children 6 weeks through pre-K 3 offers residents a much-needed advantage in getting ahead of the curve with their children’s education.
Galveston Independent School District’s board of trustees recently approved a request for the center to apply for an in-district charter designation under Senate Bill 1882.
The bill, which was passed by Texas legislators in 2017, allows campuses to apply to be an in-district charter school in which a partner entity — in this case the Moody Foundation — operates the campus.
The designation is important to the future of the Moody Early Childhood Center. It would allow for broader and more accessible funding streams such as attendance-based funding and widen the opportunities for grants.
Again, we are all in on this idea.
The Moody Early Childhood Center opened in late August 2016 with the intention of providing early education to Galveston children, especially those from economically disadvantaged families. And statistically speaking, elevating early educational levels can significantly lead to higher academic performance throughout a student’s lifetime.
What needs to happen next? The ball lies in the hands of the Texas Education Agency who will either approve it or send it back for negotiations.
It is our hope it will come down on the side of elevating the opportunities of young children so they can get an important leg up on education.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.