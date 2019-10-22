One of the persistent issues local governments face, especially those in smaller communities, is lacking sufficient resources to meet the requirements of federal and state grant programs. The problem is even greater after a natural disaster, when every precious dollar is needed to provide services at a time when people are not providing sales tax dollars and damage causes property values to drop.
The Texas Legislature came up with a solution, proposing the creation of the Flood Infrastructure Fund, which would be administered by the Texas Water Development Board. The state agency would award money to help communities finance projects after a disaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.