Kudos to the city of Galveston for the addition of its newest community center at the historic 30th Street Water and Electric Light Station set to open in late October or early November.
The station, which is at 30th and Ball streets and was built in 1888, is part of a $2.9 million rehabilitation project of the 6,800-square-foot facility paid for with federal disaster relief money allocated after Hurricane Ike, city officials said.
The renovated building will be used as a meeting and community center space, adding more options for residents, in addition to other community centers such as McGuire-Dent and Wright Cuney recreation centers operated by the city.
This new community center will not only be a welcome addition for meetings and the like, but also will be a great asset to The Cedars at Carver Park mixed income development, which opened about a block away at 2915 Ave. H in 2015.
Community centers can strengthen families, offer valuable community information, provide connections with other families and members in the community, as well as just giving you something positive to do.
The community center could be a useful place for organizations to help combat crime rates, provide at-risk youth with a safe environment after school and during winter and summer breaks, and also allow for the community to come together as one.
The station hasn’t been used for electric services for a century and hasn’t been a water pump station since 2010 when the city opened its new pump facility at 31st and Church streets, said city officials.
It’s a win-win situation when a historic building can be restored to its former glory — and used for the betterment of the community.
We can’t wait to see the final results.
• Angela Wilson
