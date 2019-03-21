It was welcome news Thursday that the city of Galveston and the board overseeing the police pension had reached at least a broad, tentative agreement about steps to get the plan on firmer financial footing and into compliance with state rules.
The alternative to a local compromise solution was for state lawmakers to mandate how the plan must be reformed, which is something neither the police nor the city should want.
The final agreement still must be drafted and approved by the state legislature, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
But while the parties involved agree they have agreed, there seems to be some disagreement about how tentative the deal actually is, based on statements from both.
“The heavy lifting’s done,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said Wednesday. “I think both sides are happy it’s resolved.”
But several details remain to be worked out, pension board Chairman Geoff Gainer said.
“No language has been finalized,” Gainer said. “Let’s be very cautious.”
It’s not clear what the pension board worries might change in the final language, which should just formalize the local agreement.
Perhaps somebody is worried about an attempt by one side or another to influence one of the lawmakers involved in the negotiations — state Reps. Dan Flynn and Mayes Middleton — to change the deal at the state level.
We urge those lawmakers not to entertain any unilateral lobbying that would undermine the local agreement, in which both sides gave a little.
The proposed agreement raises the city’s contribution rate to officer pensions to 18 percent of police officers’ pay from 14.83 percent and leaves officers’ contribution rate at 12 percent, city officials said.
Raising the contribution rate to 18 percent would cost the city between $400,000 and $500,000 more each year, Maxwell said. The city’s contribution now is about $1.77 million a year and the proposed increase would push that to more than $2 million, the city has said.
The deal also proposes allowing current officers to draw from their full pension at age 50, the current retirement age, while moving that age up to 55 for new recruits, city officials said.
The city most recently had wanted the full retirement age for all officers to be 55.
The proposed agreement also adds one city-appointed member to the pension board, increasing it to eight from seven members.
The seven-member board consists of three city-appointed and four police-appointed members.
The board’s makeup has been a concern for city officials who argued it was impossible to protect the city’s and taxpayers’ interests through a board dominated by a majority bloc representing beneficiaries of the plan.
The city has agreed to increase the taxpayers contribution to the plan and not to change the retirement age of officers who already are in the plan, in exchange for one more seat at the table and an end to a police dominated bloc on the pension board.
It’s hard to see how that’s an unreasonable comprise. Lawmakers should approve it.
• Michael A. Smith
