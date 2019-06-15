Whatever the motivation among state lawmakers for passing House Bill 852, its real effect will be to make assessing the fair taxable value of residential property more difficult for tax appraisal districts and to do so in a way that mostly benefits developers of residential subdivisions.
The bill, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law last week, forbids cities from using the cost of new construction or improvements to determine the fees for things like building permits and inspections.
State Rep. Justin Holland, a Republican and real estate broker representing Rockwall County and part of Collin County, who authored the bill, said it was intended to, somehow or another, further the cause of making housing more affordable.
The law does nothing that might contribute to that cause in the slightest way, however. It doesn’t cap or otherwise address what cities can charge for permits and inspections, for example.
City councils are scrambling to rewrite ordinances to comply with the new law, which, interestingly, was put on the fastest track possible through the legislative process.
Instead of requiring builders to disclose the value of a house to derive a price for fees and permits, cities will have to use some other method, such as charging by the square foot, which is what League City’s council voted to do last week.
Cities will collect the same amount of money for each permit and inspection, they’ll just get to that bottom line through a different calculation.
City councils across Texas that are changing their rules to comply with the new law could also be voting to quadruple what they charge for fees and permits; the law wouldn’t prevent that.
Holland’s bill has nothing really to do with how much permit and inspection fees cost and those are negligible additions to the cost of a house anyway.
In League City, the builder of a $293,850 home would pay about $2,248 in fees, not including water meter and service connection fees, city officials said. That’s less than 1 percent of the value. Of that total, building permits would account for about $1,042, 0.35 percent of the value.
Whether that was the intent or not — we think it pretty clearly was — the law’s effect will be to keep information about the market value of residential property out of the public domain and away from the state’s central appraisal districts.
The effect is similar to that of the practice in Texas of allowing real-estate transactions without disclosing the sale price of property.
Instead of disclosing the actual price, parties involved in a sale can file a boilerplate statement along the lines of “for $10 and other valuable considerations.”
Texas is among about a dozen states that doesn’t require full public disclosure of real estate sales prices and one of about four that allows the information to be hidden even from officials charged with ensuring the taxing system is fair and equitable.
The new law is worse because it will mostly benefit real estate speculators who are in possession of many houses in various states of construction by making it more difficult for tax appraisers to peg the value of those houses before they are sold.
Among the main things that appraisal districts must do for the property tax system to function fairly is to make reasonably objective determinations about market value.
Rather than removing things that complicate that vital task, lawmakers added one, which was an odd accomplishment for a legislature that claims to be committed to lowering the property tax burden on rank-and-file Texans.
• Michael A. Smith
The less the government knows about your private business the better.
