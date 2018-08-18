The fundamental question Galveston voters will have to ask themselves when the city’s authority to charge parking fees along the seawall comes up for a sunset referendum, perhaps as early as May, is this: What public good would come from shutting off that revenue stream?
There are some valid criticisms about the city’s initial management of the project and there are aspects of the operation that should be changed.
The language on that ballot at its core won’t be about whether the program ought to be improved, however. It will be about whether parking fees along the seawall should stay or should go.
Voting to get rid of the fees might scratch some personal itches, satisfy a grudge or two, but how would it benefit the community and contribute to progress in general?
The answer is it wouldn’t.
It would be like shutting off fuel to an airplane in the middle of a steep climb. The consequences would be dramatic, all bad and all self-destructive.
People voted to allow the parking fees because they wanted bathrooms, better lights and other amenities along the seawall. That took a while, longer than it ideally should have, perhaps, but the seawall today is better — cleaner, brighter, prettier and more useful — than it has been in decades.
The seawall hasn’t developed into what it could and should be, but it could get there with continued planning and work, which takes money.
On the other hand, killing the fees would deny the city money it needs to maintain the improvements already there. Without parking fee revenue — about $900,000 a year with the potential to reach about $1 million — that money would have come from hotel occupancy taxes or from the general fund. The hotel tax money already is allocated to other things, meaning somebody would have to give some up.
General fund money comes mostly from local taxpayers, meaning the financial burden of maintaining the improvements would be shifted from tourists and others who use the seawall, to residents who might or might not.
City leaders could put the sunset question to voters in May, or as late as November 2020, as we understand it.
In the meantime, the conversation should be about making the parking system work better.
The Daily News has been hearing a lot of ideas about that. The paper will endorse some and raise some just for discussion in the time before the vote.
For example, the $1 an hour parking option should be dropped. That option was added to the initial ballot as a bone for people who opposed charging fees at all and it never made much sense. The notion was a population existed that would be unable to enjoy the beaches if the minimum payment was more than a buck. Maybe so, but there are places on the island where parking is free and there’s also a $25 annual seawall pass, which works out to about 0.00258 dollars an hour.
The problem with the $1 an hour fee is that people tend to pay it, even when they stay for much longer than an hour. They just use cellphones to extend the time hour after hour. Each transaction costs the city 25 cents. So, every time somebody buys an hour of parking, the city gets only 75 cents. Over four hours, for example, at an hour a time the city gets $3 and the vendor gets $1. If the visitor pays for four hours, the city gets $3.75 and the vendor gets a quarter. If a person buys eight hours, the city gets $7.75 and the vendor gets a quarter.
The main beneficiary of the $1 minimum isn’t some microscopic population of people who can afford a car and gas for it but have only a buck to park, it’s the vendor processing the transactions.
Because of the original ballot language, the city can’t raise the minimum even 25 cents to cover that overhead. That should be changed to a minimum of four hours with the next vote.
