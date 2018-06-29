Clear Lake area mayors took a good first step this week when they gathered for a brainstorming session.
The Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership started a mayors roundtable in May with four mayors and since has grown to more than 10. It includes mayors from north Galveston and south Harris counties.
Over the years, the overlapping of business, residential and other interests between Galveston and Harris counties has continued to grow, most notably with the rapid growth in the northern part of the county.
As we saw during Hurricane Harvey, the threat of floods in the area is a huge concern for both side of the creek.
About 20,000 homes in Galveston County flooded, and every time it rains, residents worry it will happen again.
“People sit out there and think we aren’t doing anything,” Hallisey said in a Daily News story.
This happens despite the drainage studies, public works initiatives, late-night grant-writing sessions, long talks with engineers and realistic evaluations of how to pay for expensive infrastructure no one city can afford, he said.
“We can build the best drainage system in the world, but if we can’t drain Clear Creek, what good is it?” Hallisey said.
In addition to drainage issues, the mayors also began crafting arguments to take to their representatives before the 86th Legislature meets in January.
Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner said he was concerned about less local control when the state passes laws that don’t give cities choices.
In the last legislative session, there was a push for the so-called pre-emption laws, which bars cities from regulating everything from landlords to municipal broadband systems. There was also a proposal to do away with “regulating what property owners do with trees on private lands.” The bill threatened tree preservation laws in dozens of Texas cities, including Galveston, Dickinson and League City.
While Gov. Greg Abbott had asked legislators to pass a bill banning such ordinances, lawmakers passed one that allows people who remove trees on their own property to apply for a tree planting credit to offset tree mitigation fees required by some cities, and gives other forms of relief.
There has been growing trend, not only in Texas but in other states, to strengthen state control of local matters.
By discussing not only local issues, such as drainage, but to give a stronger force to municipalities — not just the largest cities — can only serve to better represent the people who live in the Clear Lake area.
• Dave Mathews
Log In
