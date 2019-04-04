The Galveston Industrial Development Corp. should approve a request for about $1.5 million to renovate and reopen a pedestrian walkway spanning Harborside Drive at 25th Street.
The request is from the Port of Galveston, which would kick in another $1.2 million to get the walkway in condition for people to use and to comply with rules mandated by the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, already has approved the port’s share of the money. The corporation board at a meeting Tuesday received the request and was scheduled to consider a vote at a meeting in July.
The walkway was built in 1982 and was closed in the early 2000s because it was in need of repairs and upgrades to meet Americans With Disabilities Act standards, officials said.
Port and city officials for years have tried to come up with a plan to reopen the bridge, and settled on one late last year.
Port officials hope to install escalators on either side of the walkway, which will allow pedestrians to walk over Harborside Drive and to the attractions — the cruise ship terminals, restaurants and the like — at Pier 21, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
The city and the Port of Galveston have put an increased focus in recent years into making aesthetic improvements to Harborside Drive, a heavily used road that runs from the Galveston causeway along the northern edge of Galveston Island.
The city completed a $2 million project to beautify Harborside Drive last fall, and has applied for an $8 million grant to help pay for new technology to improve traffic flow along the road.
Almost $3 million is no small sum to spend repairing 400 feet of walkway, but doing so would be far better than either of the other obvious options — tearing the thing down or doing nothing.
Tearing the walkway down probably would cost at least half the amount estimated for renovations. That’s speculation, granted, but it’s not crazy speculation.
And there are good reasons for wanting a better way to get foot traffic across Harborside, not the least of which being to reduce the likelihood of a tourist getting run over by a truck while attempting to do that.
And doing nothing is not an option, not a good one anyway, because that walkway to nowhere is more than just 400 feet of unused pedestrian bridge — it’s a symbol of the old Galveston, where many once-useful things had fallen into disuse and were just hanging around waiting to fall over.
Getting that footbridge back in operation would add a little to the great progress local leaders have made recently toward making that old malaise a part of the past.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.