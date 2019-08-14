Galveston County should cut its losses and agree to the closure of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 12 north of Broadway in Galveston, a zone that hasn’t lived up to commercial expectations and likely never will given recent real estate transactions.
The city initiated reinvestment zone 12 in 2001 to revitalize the site long occupied by the vacant and deteriorating Galvez Mall, which developers replaced with The Galvez Shopping Center, 6202 Broadway. The zone is from 51st to 81st streets north of Broadway and includes about 460 acres.
When such reinvestment zones are created, the assessed property value becomes a baseline. Tax revenue generated by new development is used to reimburse developers for public improvements such as roads and landscaping and are reimbursed with interest. For example, if assessed value were $6 million and development increased that to $7 million, taxes collected on the additional $1 million would repay the developer for improvements and interest.
In the case of reinvestment zone 12, the private developer of The Galvez Shopping Center already has been reimbursed through the zone. But the county, which installed lighting and other roads near the Galveston County Justice Center within the reinvestment zone, is a developer awaiting $5.6 million, plus $1.6 million in interest, according to the most recent financial information available.
In the 18 or so years of its existence, reinvestment zone 12 has generated only $4.2 million in revenue. At that rate, and when factoring interest, odds for reimbursement for the county appear slim.
The city and county envisioned more commercial development within the zone, but Lowe’s Home Improvement nixed plans to build a store there, and while other developers came along with plans for commercial and retail development, nothing ever came of it.
Galveston County Commissioners in late July voted unanimously to pay $3.5 million for 10 acres along Broadway between 54th and 59th streets. The county had sold the land to Lowe’s for $3.1 million in 2011.
The county plans to use the land for a new building to house an expansion of its bond office in response to an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit over its bail system, officials said.
In early 2015, Island Church acquired 3.5 acres in front of the criminal justice center with plans to build a sizable worship center.
County officials aren’t surprised by news the city wants to close reinvestment zone 12, nor do they seem immediately opposed. Meanwhile, the city appears willing to offer something as a conciliatory measure — the closure of Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 14, which includes within its bounds Scholes International Airport.
If the city’s going to ask the county to shut down reinvestment zone 12, the county might be more interested if the entities also shut down reinvestment zone 14, and the county began receiving more tax money from that area, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Zone 14 has been more successful than Zone 12, producing about $15.6 million in revenues since its creation. When the reinvestment zones were created in the early 2000s, they were useful economic development incentive tools. Scholes International Airport has been able to use revenues from the zone to contribute to local matches for major infrastructure projects.
But the city’s financial picture has changed since then. It faces increasing expenditures and a state-imposed cap on property tax revenue, making long untouchable tax revenue appealing.
One of the biggest criticisms of tax increment reinvestment zones is the fact that it could take 30 years, typically the duration of such zones, before taxpayers ever receive new revenues generated from development within the zones.
If the city closes the two reinvestment zones, about $1.1 million in increment would be directed to the general fund, rather than plowed back into the special taxing district.
“It comes back into the city not as an increment, but as part of our tax collection revenue process that we can use for any project in the city,” Yarbrough said. “It generates more flexible dollars.”
The city isn’t budgeting for that money yet. It won’t see it until next year at about this time, Yarbrough said. And officials have many formal procedures and steps to take before closing the two reinvestment zones. But the biggest question is whether the county will agree to close the reinvestment zone 12. It should. Ultimately, it would benefit the county and taxpayers.
• Laura Elder
