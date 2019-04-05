On Thursday, President Donald Trump warned he’d slap tariffs on cars coming to the U.S. from Mexico unless the Mexicans do more to stop the flow of migrants and drugs to the U.S.
His comments lead to some interesting questions.
One, Mexico, China and other American trading partners don’t pay U.S. tariffs directly. American importers pay the tariffs at the border and then must decide how much of the higher cost they can pass along to U.S. customers.
Tariffs do squeeze the manufacturers who export to the U.S. from foreign countries by making their products more expensive in the United States. But there again, that can hit U.S. companies, such as General Motors, which is a major car-maker in Mexico, as is Ford, along with several other automakers.
In fact, about 20 percent of North American vehicle production is in Mexico, including much of the popular Ford Fusions, Dodge Rams and Chevrolet Silverados. The reason is that low-cost production in Mexico helps keep sticker prices lower on some vehicles.
So, Ford and other executives, are going to essentially be negotiating with themselves on how best to handle the tariffs, which increase the cost of building the cars in Mexico and having them brought into the United States.
Traditionally, tariffs were generally in place to protect domestic producers from artificial competitive economic conditions. And the goal is to allow for domestic producers to be able to work within a more competitive environment through tariffs applied at points of import. In theory, this allows the domestic producers to build and adjust to the new market conditions.
But, as we saw last year when there was a temporary tariff on newsprint from Canada, the problem was there were few domestic producers — only four at that time. The result was rising prices to newspapers.
The theory behind the tariff in that case was that it was to protect U.S. producers, but it didn’t work and the tariff was revoked.
This is a different case, Trump is trying to use the threat of it as leverage against Mexico not doing enough to stop the flow of migrants and drugs to the U.S.
It’s hard to see the logic in that. The Mexican government won’t be responsible for paying the tariff, U.S. and other companies who operate plants in Mexico will.
And, ultimately, U.S. consumers will be the ones stuck with the rising prices.
Economists have long written on the theory about the effect of tariffs on consumption and prices. Tariffs since Adam Smith have been writing about their problems for centuries. Some had said tariffs are useful, but others have disagreed.
But they were discussing economic theory.
Trump’s plan, though, falls into the political arena.
We suspect if enacted, it won’t have the desired result the president was hoping for.
