Zane Overton, 10, shows which books he added to his neighbor Patricia Brannan’s Little Free Library on Youpon Drive in Galveston on Wednesday. Overton volunteered to help Brannan keeps the books in order.
About 34 percent of children entering kindergarten lack the basic skills needed to learn how to read, according to the campaign Reading is Fundamental, which began in 1966 in hopes of inspiring a passion for reading among children across America.
Meanwhile, 63 percent of fourth-graders read below grade level, and only 37 percent of students graduate high school at or above reading proficiency. Struggling to read contributes to 8,000 students dropping out of high school every day, according to the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.