Panic and fear after mass school shootings are normal reactions, expected even. But tossing out common sense and locking up children who say something that might vaguely be construed as a threat isn’t normal, at least not in a nation where due process and the First Amendment are prized.
Last month, The Daily News reported about the plight of 14-year-old Caleb Cannon, who at age 13 and an eighth-grade student at Creekside Intermediate School, posted on Instagram a picture of a desk on March 18 with the caption, “Remember the date March 22, next hint for who I am is on that date.”
A parent spotted the cryptic post and reported it to school officials, who identified Cannon as the author and took him to the school’s administration office where deputies eventually arrested him. There apparently wasn’t any special significance about the dates Cannon referenced in the social media posts.
Cannon said it was really about trying to attract viewers to his anonymous Instagram account. But it became much more than that.
It’s easy to see why the cryptic message might be unsettling to parents and district officials after such horrific violence at schools, including the May 18 shooting last year at Santa Fe High School in which eight students and two teachers were killed and 13 others wounded.
And it’s obvious school administrators must find the balance between vigilance and overreaction. Ignoring threats isn’t an option, but a zero-tolerance policy is pushing more students into a criminal justice system that’s difficult to leave.
It also begs the question: Are we, as a nation, teaching our youngest citizens that anything they might do or say will bring the full force of the government down on them?
Now, that’s a dangerous message.
Cannon’s mother, Liana Cannon, concedes school officials were simply following district policy, but wishes someone had been more willing to find out more about the Instagram posts before sending the child to juvenile detention.
“My biggest issue is that the principal took the approach of setting an example with this kid, sending him to juvey, rather than taking a step back and taking a look to see if he was a real threat to the school,” Liana Cannon said.
Referrals from Galveston County school districts to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department increased more than 100 percent from 2017 to 2018, from 25 various cases of terroristic threats in 2017 to 57 last year, according to records. Representatives with Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit that analyzes data related to criminal justice, said findings were in keeping with state trends.
No one is arguing that students, educators and parents shouldn’t be vigilant. Had more adults been paying closer attention to students who have gone on deadly rampages, those tragedies might have been prevented.
But the key phrase is risk assessment.
Could educators and law enforcement perhaps ask more questions before tossing someone with a cryptic — though not necessarily threatening — post in juvenile detention?
The answer is yes.
“How threat assessments are modeled and whether we have the right security models in place are a ubiquitous national policy discussion right now, and rightfully so,” said Andrew Hairston, the nonprofit’s director of its school-to-prison project. “And we have some concerns about it forcing students from school to prison.”
That’s a big concern.
When you open the door to the criminal justice system for young people, 14 and 15 years old, you create a rabbit hole, Hairston said.
After the Santa Fe shooting, there’s been much discussion about addressing the mental and emotional state of students. Caleb Cannon was a missed opportunity to delve deeper and learn whether the teenager was a danger to himself and society.
“This could have happened at a more appropriate level,” Liana Cannon said. “He was 13 when it happened, had never been in detention before and they threw him in jail. And I got called 15 minutes before they put him in the car. I was never given an opportunity to come to school and have a discussion.”
Liana Cannon and other parents should have had that opportunity.
Had Caleb Cannon made a direct, written or verbal threat, The Daily News wouldn’t take issue with the district’s handling of the case.
Prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue charges again Caleb Cannon, but he did spend 30 days in the district’s alternative school. And Liana Cannon is now fighting to have the arrest removed from his record so it won’t undermine his opportunity for scholarships.
Caleb Cannon’s punishment was a high price to pay for a benign social media posting. But everyone pays for the collective loss of common sense in zero-tolerance policies.
• Laura Elder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.