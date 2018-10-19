Artist Boat, the conservation and education nonprofit headquartered in Galveston, is a great organization that has done a lot of good on the island. There’s no question about that.
But that’s not the question Galveston City Council members should consider when they decide whether to approve a zoning change allowing Artist Boat to continue operating in a decidedly residential neighborhood in the 2600 block of Avenue O.
The organization’s good works and constituency of ardent supporters, among which are members of this editorial board, are political considerations.
The matter coming before the council, perhaps next week, is a policy question that should be made strictly along lines spelled out in city codes and regulations. If the council can’t clearly justify allowing the group to continue a nonresidential use in a residential neighborhood, it must deny the request, no matter the group’s standing in the community.
The council has to consider that whatever it decides in this case will establish a precedent that will be tested in the future.
And while Artist Boat does good work and is highly respected, not everyone is happy about its headquarters on Avenue O.
Neighbors began complaining about on-site kayak storage after the nonprofit leased and moved onto the site in 2014, according to city reports.
The city sent the organization a letter in April 2015 informing it that storing kayaks was not allowed under a specific-use permit issued to a previous tenant at the property in 2002, according to city reports. Artist Boat had inherited the permit when it moved into the property.
Neighbors objected to the kayak storage Tuesday during the planning commission meeting at which commissioners approved a zoning change allowing Artist Boat to remain on Avenue O.
“We are extremely concerned in our neighborhood because we are rated residential,” Carol Cowan said. “We can see the kayaks from our houses because we have two-story houses.”
Residents also worried about increased street parking because of Artist Boat’s activities.
“Every day, there are cars, at least three, normally four cars parked on my side of the street,” Don Bell said.
Those aren’t exactly damning indictments, perhaps, but they do echo some complaints that inspired the city to regulate short-term rental operations.
People opposed to short-term rentals complained about parking and in general about uses of residential property that weren’t strictly residential. One East End resident, for example, told The Daily News during that debate she opposed the rentals because she didn’t like strangers looking over her back fence.
By regulating short-term rentals, the city acknowledged that even an owner’s perfectly legal use of residential property as a type of dwelling could be problem enough in a neighborhood to warrant governmental restriction.
In this case, Artist Boat isn’t the property owner and is not using the residentially zoned property as a dwelling of any type.
Those same sorts of complaints and concerns also contributed to the creation of land-use rules sharply curtailing home-based businesses in residential neighborhoods.
We hope the council can find a clear justification for granting Artist Boat’s request, but it cannot simply ignore neighborhood objections to the group’s operation.
The justification will have to be absolutely clear and supported by the codes well enough to remove any doubt about whether this was a political decision or a proper application of universal policy.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
