Kade Cruse looks up and smiles after realizing he sold his rabbit for $2,000 at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo in Hitchcock on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

 THE DAILY NEWS/File photo

The beloved Galveston County Fair & Rodeo is in almost full swing at the fairgrounds in Hitchcock. But like just about everything else in this time of corona, it’s different than what we’re used to.

Because of the pandemic and to avoid having to cancel altogether like last year, event organizers smartly came up with a Plan B. Plan A, of course, was a full-attendance event like in pre-pandemic times. They realized in January that wasn’t going to be possible.

Deputy Managing Editor

Margaret joined The Daily New in December 2019, bringing more than 20 years of editorial experience to the team. A Philadelphia native, she lives in Galveston County with her husband, Steve, and their dog Nanook.

