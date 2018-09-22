It was good news last week that the city of Hitchcock had taken a big step toward getting its financial house in order after having gotten near insolvency, but there’s still evidence of deep dysfunction in the small mainland community.
Mayor Dorothy Childress, who was appointed to office about a year ago when it became apparent the city was in deep financial trouble, said last week commissioners had passed a balanced budget without raising the tax rate.
Commissioners approved a 2019 general fund budget projecting about $3.59 million in both revenues and expenses, City Secretary Lucy Dieringer said.
The newly passed budget has the city ending the fiscal year with about $100,000 to spare, Childress said.
That’s a major improvement for a city that had been burning through cash reserves at a rate of $500,000 or more each year to achieve a “balanced” budget.
Hitchcock ended the 2014 fiscal year with more than $2 million in its fund balance. But that number had declined to about $399,000 before the start of this fiscal year.
Achieving a budget that really is balanced required a drastic cut in city expenses — almost $1 million — a cut of almost 22 percent compared with the 2017 expense budget of $4.58 million.
Predictably, the budget cutting has drawn criticism from residents worried about a decline in city services, especially law enforcement after four officers were cut from the police force.
The same residents also have criticized city leaders for a lack of transparency and failure to communicate.
The first criticism is unfounded based on the facts as we know them. The city could not continue spending more money than it was making; that’s just a hard fact. Leaders had two choices — drastically cut expenses, or sharply raise the property tax rate. As far as we know, none of the city’s critics has advocated for a steep increase in the property tax rate.
The second criticism is another matter.
Childress is notoriously unwilling to answer questions of compelling public interest or even attempt to explain things such as the firing of John Hamm, the highly respected former police chief.
More worrisome, however, is that Childress and other city leaders apparently are willing to violate the Texas Open Records Act, a law meant to ensure the public’s business, conducted through elected and appointed proxies, is open and transparent.
The Daily News on July 31 filed a request under the records act seeking all “emails exchanged between” Childress, Randy Stricklind and Lucy Dieringer during the preceding three months.
Under the law, city had two options — disclose the documents or seek the Texas Attorney General’s permission to withhold them, which it had 10 working days to do.
On Aug. 15, 12 working days after the request was filed, a Daily News reporter sent an email asking what the city intended to do about the request. Under the law, the newspaper by then had the legal right to demand the documents, no matter whether they could have been legally withheld, because the city had failed to abide by the 10-day requirement.
Childress asked for more time and promised to get back in touch the next week, the newspaper agreed.
We never heard back despite sending an email Aug. 23 demanding the documents and another on Sept. 6.
Public officials can ignore questions reporters ask. It’s bad policy, but it’s not against the law.
Ignoring the Texas Open Records Act as the city has done in this case is, however, against the law.
The city’s willingness to do that raises questions about what other laws it’s violating.
• Michael A. Smith
