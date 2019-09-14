Rogelio Ornelas. Miles Mitchell. Vincent Baugh. Derrick Phillips Jr.
These are the names of a few people who were killed as a result of youth/gun violence in Galveston County since 2017. The victims’ range in ages from 19 to 23.
Let that sink in for a moment.
Today’s youth are facing a crisis that generations before them didn’t have to endure. Bullying, anger, isolation, frustration, social media and gun violence, unfortunately, are part of being an adolescent in 2019.
As of Sept. 1, there have been 283 mass shootings in America. That’s not a typo.
According to data from the nonprofit, Gun Violence Archive, which tracks every mass shooting in every country, it defines a mass shooting as any incident in which at least four people were shot, excluding the shooter.
Homicide is the fourth leading cause of death in people ages 10 to 29 years old, and 83 percent of these homicides involve male victims, according to the World Health Organization in a report compiled in September 2016.
The statistics are harrowing and draining.
In a report compiled in 2017 by the Children’s Defense Fund, 3,410 children and teens died from guns in America. A child or teen was killed with a gun every 2 hours and 34 minutes. And, more children younger than 5 were killed by guns than law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
Let that sink in for a moment.
Galveston County isn’t immune from the epidemic of gun violence rampant in the nation. The Daily News has reported countless stories of tragedies of people dying, whether it’s in the privacy of their homes, on the streets or in their schools.
Gun violence doesn’t only threaten our communities, it wreaks havoc on families.
So, what do we do? How can we collectively improve family interaction by providing parenting classes and placing more emphasis on violence prevention? One way is to produce more after-school and summer programs for the youth — particularly on the mainland, where youth have fewer programs.
On the island, youth are able to enroll in various programs at organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club, city of Galveston recreation centers at Menard and Wright Cuney parks, 21st Century after-school programs via Galveston Independent School District, Freedom School, courtesy of the Nia Cultural Center, and mentor programs such as the Iron Man Club.
But what about the mainland?
We applaud La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking, who recently attended and fully supported the Stop the Violence 409 rally Sept. 8 at Walter Feigle Park.
“As the mayor of this city, I speak peace,” Hocking said. “We have to meet families of loved ones of those lost at their point of need and we’re prepared to do that.”
Also present were several community members such as Roderick Dozier, who is a youth pastor at New Glory Outreach Ministry, in Texas City. His organization, My Brother’s Keeper, is a mentoring group helping to get youth back on track after struggles with abuse, drugs and gangs.
“I lost my brother three years ago,” Dozier said. “If I can reach one person, I’ll know this work matters.”
Parents are frustrated. They want solutions. Some would like to see a Boys & Girls Club or YMCA in the Texas City/La Marque area to offer a positive and safe place for their children to go.
With only a few options available for youth on the mainland, such as chess programs at the Carver Community Center and Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, the 21st Century program at Texas City Independent School District, and various community-oriented, sorority and fraternity events that reach out to local youth, families need more options.
We want to be able to get the word out about possible avenues for youth to have a positive outlook on their lives and future. So, if you know of any that are available, please send us an email at newsroom@galvnews.com.
We must be able to provide a safe haven for our children and communities as a whole by working together — and not living in constant fear. We need more community-policing initiatives in our communities. We need more life skills and social development programs accessible to every child and family in our neighborhoods. No matter the socio-economic statuses. No matter if you’re black or white. No matter if it’s on the island, or on the mainland. Something needs to be done.
Yes, there’s no one solution to what has now become an epidemic in our country. But, we believe, with the help of our city, county, community and religious leaders that we all can make a difference if we try to change the trajectory of gun-violence and all those who are affected by it. The children are our future. What are we going to do about it? The floor is yours.
• Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.