Voters across Texas gave the GOP whopping victories in statewide races, establishing a clear mandate for conservative principles.
But Texas Republicans who abuse that mandate will risk their party’s dominance down the line.
Voters across Texas gave the GOP whopping victories in statewide races, establishing a clear mandate for conservative principles.
But Texas Republicans who abuse that mandate will risk their party’s dominance down the line.
We are disappointed that voters returned to office an agriculture commissioner and a railroad commissioner trailed by ethical questions.
We are saddened that voters re-elected an attorney general with such a troubled record that he keeps reinventing rock bottom. But that is democracy.
Yet despite this mandate, Republicans must remember they govern a state where more than 40 percent of voters signaled that they are not aligned with the state GOP. You have a responsibility to govern those Texans also. That, too, is democracy.
The Republican Party, as any party in power is wont to do, protected its legislative majority with radical gerrymandering. It has reaped dividends now. But it may prove costly over time.
Picking voters to secure GOP seats by eliminating competitive districts will only encourage extremist politicians who will distract from the kitchen-table issues that are Republican strengths.
It’s a counter-productive strategy that very well could repel everyday Texans in the long term.
Republicans are better off governing closer to the center. They should take comfort in the fact that a majority of voters have repeatedly affirmed their preference for conservative principles, especially around the economy, regulation and border security.
A bad year for the Democratic Party also helped Texas Republicans, but political fortunes change. Remember the 2018 midterms that boosted Democrats, a time when the Texas GOP put its majority at risk with stunts like the bathroom bill. Chasing culture wars is a mistake.
Republicans, pick your fights carefully. We will be watching the GOP politicians in suburban districts who assured voters they would support rape and incest exceptions to Texas’ abortion ban.
Governing humbly with an eye on building coalitions is the way to sustain power.
Governing narrowly at the extremes of your agenda will cost you one day.
• Morning News editorial board
via The Associated Press
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.