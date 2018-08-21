Last week, something remarkable happened. More than a half-dozen organizations came together for the greater good — more specifically, to help teach almost 1,200 local school employees about first aid.
Some have speculated that during the horrific Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut, during which 20 children and six others were killed by a 20-year-old gunman, the bystanders could have helped some victims had they been properly trained.
Because of this, a national campaign called Stop the Bleed came about that intends to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Faculty and staff at Texas City and Friendswood independent school districts, among others, have received free training this month through a program sponsored by the American College of Surgeons and a University of Texas Medical Branch grant.
Several local organizations came together to bring the Stop the Bleed program to Texas City. Some of these include: The medical branch, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Galveston County Health District, the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management and HCA Gulf Coast.
These organizations should be commended for collaborating to bring such a useful and informative program to the county.
It is especially important in light of the Santa Fe High School shooting during which a gunman, armed with a shotgun and revolver, killed 10 people and injured another 13, one of whom was a police officer. Santa Fe ISD police officer John Barnes was shot twice in the arm. Had another officer not pulled him to the side of the gunfire and applied a tourniquet, buying him some more time, he might have died before making it to the hospital.
First aid training gives people an important life skill and should include more than just tourniquet instruction. Would taking it a step further by, perhaps, teaching county school staff — and even students — about airway obstruction and CPR be even more preparative in the face of an emergency?
The next generation should be as prepared as possible and be given adequate first aid training, which could come in handy during a crisis. Even teaching children about EpiPens can have lasting benefits. There’s no downside to teaching lifesaving skills.
Texas City ISD set a great example for all the county schools to try to follow. The rest of the districts should seek to extend this program to their students and staff. A more knowledgeable population makes for a safer population.
And who knows, maybe for some interested participants, this could be a stepping stone to the medical field. Just think, the next generation of paramedics, nurses and even doctors could get their start through a program at the middle or high school level here in the county.
If we expose residents and especially students to these potentially lifesaving techniques, just imagine the possibilities.
• Rene Schwartz
