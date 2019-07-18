The notion of berthing the battleship USS Texas in Galveston is intriguing, although there are questions and some obstacles that might make doing so impossible.
One thing already clear, however, is the Battleship Texas Foundation, which this year became the ship’s main custodian, has more than a passing, recent interest in berthing the ship on the island.
The foundation commissioned an economic impact story about moving the Texas from La Porte, where it has been displayed for decades. That study was published in September 2016 and explores the possibility of only one alternative home for the ship — Galveston.
In the study, consultants with the firm Deloitte Development reported having met sometime before September 2016 with representatives of the Galveston Economic Development Partnership, the Park Board of Trustees, the city of Galveston, Mitchell Historic Properties, Moody National Bank and The Bryan Museum.
Given that wide talk about the ship’s future, one of the initial amazing things about the interest in Galveston is that stayed under wraps for so long. It might be the best kept secret about the ship’s planned movements in its long, storied history.
Also interesting on the list is the inclusion of Mitchell Historic Properties, which holds several long-term leases on space around Pier 21, and the absence of the Port of Galveston and Wharves Board of Trustees, which also has an interest in the use of space at the public docks.
The biggest question about bringing the Texas to Galveston is where exactly on the island would it tie up.
As The Daily News reported Sunday, city officials in a recent meeting with the foundation suggested Seawolf Park on the Gulf side of Pelican Island might be a good place. In an earlier interview with Daily News editors, a city official said the foundation had wanted to talk about using local dollars to build a pier for Texas at Seawolf Park, but the city was not inclined to do that and suggested emplacing the Texas on land at the park as the USS Cavalla and USS Stewart museum ships are displayed.
Foundation officials apparently were adamant the ship remain more or less afloat and suggested that somewhere in the port around Pier 21 would be the best place.
Two things are significant about the idea of berthing the USS Texas at the Port of Galveston. One is that despite having talked about berthing the battleship in Galveston for perhaps three years, no one yet has asked Port of Galveston officials what they think about the prospect, according to those officials. Not formally anyway.
Another is that at least some port officials believe the Texas is not a good fit for the public docks, in the most tangible sense of that phrase — at almost 600 feet long and almost 100 feet wide, it’s just too big. There’s a particular worry about how berthing the Texas at Pier 21, for example, might interfere with cruise ship operations.
The foundation also has reason to be particular about where the Texas ends up.
When Texas legislators more than a month ago committed $35 million from the state’s $11 billion Economic Stabilization Fund to refurbish the battleship, they also passed responsibility for maintaining it to the foundation, which must ensure the ship attracts enough paying visitors to cover those costs.
It strikes us that advocates of bringing the Texas to Galveston have done a lot talking and studying the issue around Galveston leaders and residents, but very little talking and studying with them. We suggest that perhaps a more formal, inclusive and transparent approach might work better.
There’s plenty of time for that. The foundation’s first task is to get the USS Texas safely out of its berth near the San Jacinto Monument and to a dry dock for restoration.
Once that’s underway, the foundation should ask the leaders and people of Galveston whether they are interested in having the ship and are willing to contribute toward making that happen.
• Michael A. Smith
