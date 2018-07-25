It is disappointing that Clear Creek officials opted to not put metal detectors in the district’s schools.
Two months ago, we urged that all schools in the county should have metal detectors. We are not suggesting that putting metal detectors in all schools would prevent all mass killings. We certainly don’t suggest it’s the only security measure area school districts should consider in the aftermath of a shooting at Santa Fe High School in May that left 10 dead and many others wounded.
While the officials took a pass on the metal detectors, they did do some of what we also suggested in earlier editorials — they talked, they took action and they did it with community input.
The school district’s board of trustees this week approved several new measures, including hiring 30 new positions, revising the dress code and conducting more shooting drills to increase campus security.
That is a good start. But the discussion should be ongoing.
Parents, some of whom were of among the 1,900 people signing a petition in favor of the detectors, said they would continue their fight. They should continue to press forward on the issue. And we think Clear Creek officials should continue listening to them.
The use of metal detectors in public schools has been controversial for years, mainly through objection from people concerned about the message they send to students.
“There’s an inherent tension between beefed-up security on one end of the rope and maintaining a welcoming, supportive school climate on the other,” Ken Trump, a school security consultant who heads National School Safety and Security Services, told the Christian Science Monitor in 2016.
Opponents of the use of detectors argue it could make schools feel more like detention centers and less like places of learning and mutual respect.
But it could be argued, in the aftermath of the tragedies in Santa Fe and in Florida, foremost, students, teachers and staff members should be able to feel safe. We say if students do not feel safe, it will affect their ability to learn.
While the committee consisting of five law enforcement officials, three mental health experts, four students, nine staff members, 15 parents and three faith leaders passed on installing metal detectors, they did listen.
They should continue to listen. And proponents of the detectors should continue speaking out.
