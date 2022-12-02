We’re entering what crooner Andy Williams called the most wonderful time of the year, and few would dispute that.
It’s also the time of the year people are most likely to become victims of two types of crime, according to the National Crime Victimization Survey.
The rates of just about every type of crime, including the most severe, such as murder and sexual assault, show no change during December, according to the survey.
Robbery and theft, however, tend to spike by as much as 20 percent during the holiday season.
There are all sorts of theories about why that is, but they all boil down to a kind of supply-demand calculation.
There’s more demand for goods among the law-abiding and the lawless alike, for one thing. And because people are out shopping, there are more targets for thieves and robbers.
Also, people tend to be in a hurry and distracted.
It’s cold, windy and wet at times, so people get their heads down into their coats and fail to keep and eye out.
They are more likely to be shopping after dark. Parking lots at big-box stores, malls and shopping centers tend to get crowded, forcing people to walk farther to and from their cars.
And people tend to leave things they bought at one store in their cars while they shop at another.
All of that attracts thieves, and criminals worse than mere thieves, like a salmon run attracts bears.
Along with the seasonal spike in robbery and theft, numerous retail groups and firms that provide security to retail companies have noted during the past couple of years a general trend toward more violent encounters between criminals and shoppers and store employees.
The point here isn’t to spread fear but to suggest that it’s always a good idea to practice defensive living, just as we should embrace defensive driving techniques.
It’s an especially good idea this time of year.
There are all sorts of tips from all sorts of sources about making yourself a less inviting target to criminals.
Some are listed with a news article beginning on page A1 today.
The overriding message, though, is what self-defense practitioners call situational awareness, which is a habit of paying attention to your surroundings and the people in those surroundings.
It means keeping your head up and your eyes open.
Some experts argue people who appear to be alert are less likely to become victims, just because they appear to be alert.
Some of those experts also advise listening to inner warnings. If a person or place feels creepy, it probably is a threat, the notion goes.
So, by all means shop, but also do what good troop leaders have long advised and keep your head on a swivel.
