It is fair to say that many island residents have a love but irritated relationship with tourists.
Logically, most residents understand the importance of tourism to the city. Still, as they are sitting in their cars inching toward the causeway clogged by out-of-towners’ vehicles or trying to navigate home from work during Mardi Gras, spring breaks and other events, it can be trying on their nerves.
And the roads are the most visible of the friction between island residents and tourists. Remember Kappa Weekend, where thousands of college students put traffic on the island at a near standstill, more than a decade ago?
It’s not an unusual feeling by the town people. Permanent residents of places such as Oxford, Mississippi; Athens, Georgia; Lincoln Parish, Louisiana — which has two universities in its borders — know it well. Since the Middle Ages, it has been known as the Town and Gown relationship.
The relationship began when students admitted to European universities often held minor clerical status and donned garb similar to that worn by the clergy. The clothing evolved into the academic long black gown, worn along with hood and cap. Thus, the gown reference. The town reference was that many of these centers of academic learning were nestled away from the cities and in smaller towns.
The relationship between the students, who had mostly little interaction with the residents, and the town’s permanent residents was often strained and still is.
“It’s the end of summer, and residents of college towns across the country are bracing themselves for the onslaught,” one resident of a college town noted in a 2017 Inside Higher Ed article.
“Within a few weeks, the population of my town will more than double. Our now peaceful streets will be clogged with cars and bicycles. The gentle sounds of cicadas and chirping birds will be replaced by student parties and the deep bass from students’ cars. Lawns and sidewalks will become adorned with discarded furniture, moving boxes and empty beer cans. The local police will begin their annual patrol for underage drinking and noise violations.”
Sound familiar?
Residents of the small towns understand the importance of the students returning to campus, but only if they would be the right kind of students, the ones who become Big Brothers or Big Sisters, partner with community groups on projects, and gasp, do not drink and get rowdy.
Many residents of Galveston understand the importance of tourists, but only if they are the right kind of tourists, the ones who spend hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars dining at restaurants, stroll The Strand and make their way to the cruise ships. Those who clog the lines at a fast food place, or worse, clog the streets with their cars trying to navigate Galveston streets, well, can be irritating.
Hopefully, there might be just a little bit of good news ahead. Plans to kick off a traffic study to alleviate the effects of future Port of Galveston growth on residential areas and nearby businesses are moving forward this week with a review of qualifications for a consulting firm pending at this week’s Wharves Board of Trustees meeting.
Easing traffic flow, especially during the heavy tourist times of year, could go a long way to making Galveston a more inviting place for tourists to visit — along with their money.
• Dave Mathews
