Robert Gray gives the audience the history of “Oleander March,” a tune written in 1928 by Frank Incaprera Sr., who helped found the Galveston Beach Band, as the group kicks off its summer concert series at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th Street and Sealy Avenue in Galveston on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
With the official start to summer still a few weeks away — technically — it felt good to hear the sounds again of an island tradition moving forward like it never stopped, even though it was paused last year because of COVID.
The Galveston Summer Beach Band kicked off its 92nd year Tuesday, and it’s back and better than ever.
