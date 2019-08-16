Despite a lot of worry among educators, most Galveston County School districts came through their first full treatment under the state’s new A-to-F grading system fairly well.
Two districts earned A ratings and several others made strides from the first year under the new system.
One notable exception was Hitchcock’s public school district, which earned the county’s lowest overall rating with a D.
That’s enough to cause valid concern among both parents and the taxpayers who support the district. The good news is that district administrators didn’t hedge when they were confronted with the results.
“The ratings that arrived are as we expected,” Superintendent Travis Edwards, who was hired only recently, said. “We are not pleased with our ratings at all and have been putting a plan together to address academic improvement on all of our campuses.”
Hitchcock received D ratings in each of the assessment’s categories except for academic growth and closing achievement gaps, in which the district earned F ratings. While the district, like the rest in the county, was exempted from an overall rating after Harvey, it received mostly D ratings for 2018.
Edwards is something of a turn-around specialist who promises improvement soon.
He had worked as a field service agent at the Region 14 Education Service Center in Abilene, where he helped administrators at low-performing campuses improve schools to meet state standards.
District administrators have already held an intense professional development program from Aug. 5 through Wednesday, and leaders believe parents will see dramatically different ratings next year, Edwards said.
While improving scores on the state’s test is important, for political reasons if for none other, educators have repeatedly brought up what we think is a valid point about standardized tests and the ratings they produce.
Such assessment methods are only one among many ways to determine how well a school or school district is preforming. Many educators argue the state has come to rely too much on that one type of measure, which can undermine the greater goal of producing well-adjusted, well-educated young citizens.
Friendswood Superintendent Thad Roher, whose district score was ranked A overall, said it very well.
“There are many measures of student success that the STAAR does not measure, so we continue to celebrate growth, social-emotional learning and other performance measures. Summarizing the effectiveness of a district or a campus with a single letter grade does not give the whole picture.”
Parents and taxpayers should keep that in mind as they assess the state’s assessment of public schools.
