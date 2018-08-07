Just when some of us had decided there was nothing to love and everything to hate about social media, here comes news about a loose-knit group on Bolivar Peninsula that pulls cars out of the sand for kicks.
If you missed the news article published Tuesday, peninsula residents have organized an ad hoc group with Jeeps, trucks, golf carts and other vehicles to help drivers get out of the ruts they’re stuck in.
Members of the group use Facebook to learn about drivers who’ve gotten their cars stuck in the beach sand. When members of the group learn about a stuck auto, one of them or, more often, apparently, several, will roll out in four-wheel-drive vehicles of some sort or another and tow the stranded automobile out of the sand for free.
It’s a real favor for the unfortunate drivers, because getting towed off the beach can cost several hundred dollars or more, if you can find a service willing to go do it.
Stevi Gregory created the Facebook group “Bolivar Beach Vehicle Rescue” and acts as a virtual dispatcher for its volunteers. A self-described “sucker for helping other people,” she started the group as a way of passing on some kindness her family received.
Last year, her husband’s truck and welding trailer got caught in a washout on a peninsula road, she said. With the tides rising and panic setting in, she put out a desperate plea for help on her Facebook page.
“I didn’t know what to do; it was getting dark,” she said. “I just put out a thing on Facebook that said my husband was stuck and sinking fast.”
Within 10 minutes, two people were out there. Within two hours, there were 30 people.
They got him, and his equipment, out safely.
That experience motivated her to organize the group to help others in similar jams. The group’s Facebook page now includes more than 3,000 people.
One of the group’s signature achievements was rescuing a $700,000 RV mired in the sand near the tideline. Rescuers pulled 400 Jeeps out of the sand during the annual Go Topless Weekend and tow 150 cars on an average weekend.
Members of the group aren’t necessarily completely altruistic in motivation. A lot of people who own four-wheel-drive vehicles would welcome real, tangible evidence that they do in fact need a four-wheel-drive — with a winch and high-lift jack, etc., … .
Be that as is may, The Facebook group is an extension of the regular beach culture on Bolivar, member Paul Fugitt said.
“It’s a common natural act of friendship,” Fugitt said. “We don’t ask for anything. We help people out. They’re here to enjoy the beach. If they get stuck, we unstick them.”
Much of the criticism leveled recently at social media, Facebook perhaps especially, is well earned. It too often is a venue for the absolute worst aspects of human and corporate nature.
What Bolivar Beach Vehicle Rescue shows, however, is what we already knew — it’s not the technology but what people decide to with it that decides virtue or vice.
• Michael A. Smith
