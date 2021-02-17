Texans who’ve shivered in the dark for days are justified in their anger. Perhaps that anger was the only thing keeping us warm. We should hold onto it, cultivate it and put it to good use.
It should motivate us to demand answers from state lawmakers about how the energy capital of the nation left millions of people in such miserable, often perilous and sometimes lethal conditions.
There’s plenty of blame to go around, and anger is valid. We shouldn’t misdirect that anger, however, or let Gov. Greg Abbott or any others sell us a bill of goods by evoking handy scapegoats to blame for the shabby state of Texas’ power grid.
As millions of Texans struggled to stay warm Tuesday — some dying in the cold and dark — Abbott used the epic failure to blame frozen wind turbines and to make a preemptive dig at the Biden administration’s energy plan.
“This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” Abbott said to talk show host Sean Hannity on Tuesday. “Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10 percent of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis. ... It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary.”
Abbott’s argument was specious on its face. At 10 percent of the grid, as the governor put it, renewables could not have accounted for the 40 percent of total power the grid lost during the failure. Most of the missing power was from thermal generators — gas, coal and nuclear —that went AWOL for various reasons, some sort of murky.
Abbott also made a show of calling for the resignation of Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Bill Magness. But by Wednesday, it was clear neither green energy nor Magness was the culprit.
ERCOT is running exactly the way lawmakers have long allowed it to run since Texas deregulated its electric market in 2002. That’s not to say it’s running anything near well, but it’s running as was designed — unregulated, unfettered and without any authority to require power generators to invest in winterizing equipment, meet quotas or prepare for heavy consumer demand such as crashed the system this week.
Abbott is right that fossil fuels are still necessary and will be for years to come. But let’s follow the numbers. When the crisis began, 46,000 megawatts of electricity dropped from the Texas grid mostly by the failing of 185 generation units, Magness said during a news conference Wednesday. Frigid temperature knocked them out.
Of the 46,000 megawatts offline, 28,000 was electricity from coal, natural gas and nuclear plants, and 18,000 megawatts were from renewable energy such as solar and wind, according to ERCOT. That means failing coal, natural gas and nuclear plants accounted for more than 60 percent of the power gap that sent us all into the darkness.
A way to look at all that, conversely to the governor’s assessment, is to thank God we have a mix of power sources, because those old-deal plants, many of which have yet to return to service, seem a little fragile. Meanwhile, solar plants failed the least and for the shortest periods of time, according to ERCOT.
As the supply went down and the demand went up when consumers cranked up the heat, ERCOT asked companies such as CenterPoint Energy to cut off power to consumers, lest a worse blackout should occur, Magness said Wednesday.
The idea was to commence rolling blackouts but nothing rolled in Galveston, where some houses took the brunt of the blackouts, going without power for days. ERCOT and CenterPoint still have little in the way of explanation on that. But back to the numbers.
The 185 generation units represented a wide range of electric power and couldn’t be pinned only on wind and solar, Magness said.
The epic failure of Texas’ electric grid came not from reliance and green energy, but from lack of policies, standards and planning.
For one example, ERCOT spot checked 94 of nearly 600 generation companies to ensure they were following best practices to prepare for winter, officials said at the news conference.
That’s a little shy of 16 percent of them. Most of those few power generators said they were prepared for conditions that knocked out power in 2011, when severe Texas weather caused rolling blackouts, sparking a Senate hearing and much outrage.
But even if they had admitted they weren’t, ERCOT had little say in the matter. It could merely suggest and hope; cross fingers, perhaps.
Obviously lessons weren’t learned, best practices weren’t practiced, investments weren’t made. Nothing changed.
Magness and other officials say they can’t mandate companies to invest in winterization but conceded after this debacle that polices likely would change. But those policies will change only if Texans demand it.
When and if the power is ever fully restored in Galveston County, most everyone likely will feel thankful and relieved. But we must resist a dangerous way of thinking, finding misguided comfort that this fiasco was a fluke — because it wasn’t. Because that’s how people become grateful for whatever orts and scraps the government wants to dole out.
We should make no such concessions but instead warm ourselves with righteous anger and ensure it’s directed at the right people so they won’t feel so comfortable doing this to us again.
How Texas got here took a long time and is complicated, but making it right is easy. Don’t let up when we all thaw out. Demand answers, policies and investments in infrastructure that better reflects Texas.
• Laura Elder
