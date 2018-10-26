If the number from the initial days of early voting hold up, turnout for November’s mid-term could rival presidential elections.
In fact, the first three days of voting in the county already is seeing the turnout near the entire early voting period in 2014 and on a clip to nearly match the presidential election two years ago.
Following two days of early voting in the 2014 mid-terms, only 9,243 had voted. During the 2016 presidential election, 26,201 people had voted early after two days of early voting, according to the elections division of the Galveston County District Clerk’s Office. This year, more than 27,900 people voted early in the county.
In preliminary figures from the counties via the Texas secretary of state’s office, by Thursday, slightly more than 16 percent of voters have cast their ballot. In 2014, more than 20 percent of registered voters in the county voted early throughout the entire early voting period of two weeks.
Certainly, the high-profile race between incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke is helping to fuel the interest. Depending upon the accuracy — or inaccuracy, as some claim — of the pollsters, Cruz holds anywhere from a five to 10-point lead. But given the margins of error, it’s a very close race.
As voting continues, we hope that two things happen: The interest in the statewide races, such as governor and lieutenant governor, translates into interest in local races; and that the lines at polling places remain civil.
There are several local races on the ballot, from bond votes in League City and for the College of the Mainland, to city council votes in League City and school board votes in Santa Fe. In all, There are more than 90 items on ballots countywide.
While this will be the last major election to feature straight-ticket voting, we hope voters will take the time to study the issues and candidates. The Texas Legislature in 2017 approved changes to state law that banned voters from checking a single box to vote for all candidates from a single party.
The high turnout also means there will be lines at the polling places. The most popular voting location in the county has been Friendswood City Hall, where more than 3,100 people voted over three days, according to the elections office.
The next busiest voting locations were the North County Annex building in League City and the West County Building in Santa Fe, according to the elections division.
As Cruz pointed out in August — at least on the state and national level — there appears to be a lot of anger out there.
That is unfortunate.
At times, that anger has spilled into the voting lines in polling places across the nation.
Let’s not let it happen here.
• Dave Mathews
