The fact that commissioners voted this week to cut the county’s legal department, apparently without even a handwritten list of pros and cons, much less a formal cost-benefit analysis or any documented performance deficiencies, was amazing.
It might be reasonable at times for elected officials to privatize government work, but it’s reasonable to expect that such a fundamental shift in the spending of tax money would be justified by some hard evidence.
Instead, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, along with Commissioners Darrell Apffel and Ken Clark, voted to shut down the legal department and farm the work out to private-practice attorneys based on very thin rationale — vague dissatisfaction with the department’s performance and equally vague assertions about saving money.
“I think we can provide legal services more efficiently and more economically this way,” Apffel, who was the prime mover behind the action, said. “I believe that it’s going to cost less.”
“There’s no way to tell. It depends on what kind of claims you’re given in a given year.”
The department’s most recent budget was about $2.1 million to employ eight people, including six attorneys. The department employed only three attorneys when the vote was taken, however.
It’s hard to see how taking work away from a group of eight people earning salaries and giving it to an undetermined number of law firms, with an unknown number of partners, associates and others all billing by the hour at various rates could possibly be cheaper.
Maybe it will be, but taxpayers should burn that number, $2.1 million, into their memories for future reference.
Left without a very credible reason about why the three-vote majority bloc of commissioners wanted to get rid of the in-house legal department, we’re all free to speculate, and that leads to some interesting, although not very comforting, places.
While the rationale for this change is murky, and the benefit to the public speculative at best, a couple of things about it are clear.
For example, the change will allow commissioners to shop for legal opinions to support what they want to do — to use floodplain rules as zoning tools, perhaps — rather than having to rely on a staff attorney’s interpretation of the law.
Another is that it will put a considerable amount of public money in play in a profit-driven market of private law firms. Meanwhile, the same three people who voted to make the change will have sole authority to decide which firms get that money.
That’s because the county doesn’t have to follow competitive bidding laws when it hires outside lawyers, as it does with many other contracts with private firms. There’s no legal requirement to seek bids or to hire the lowest qualified bidder, for example.
Because of that, the change will further open county government to the influence of campaign finance money. That’s not to argue it wasn’t already under that influence. It was, and had been forever under administrations of both major parties. Big engineering and construction firms, for example, have always made big campaign contributions to county commissioners whenever a bond issue was in the works.
The change enacted this week will, however, provide one more avenue through which that influence can flow.
Of course the court could solve that problem by vowing through a formal resolution to not accept campaign finance money from any law firms with which it might do business.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.