Editor’s note: This editorial was published in The Galveston Daily News on Tuesday, July 22, 1969.
We have run out of superlatives to describe how perfectly the Apollo 11 flight has gone so far.
The blastoff, the flight to the moon, the landing, the historic moon walk, the LEM blastoff and the docking with the mother ship have been amazing, fantastic, almost unbelievable.
We can have confidence the return flight home will work out just as well.
The whole world anxiously awaits, however, the splashdown on Thursday and the trip back to Houston.
Neil Alden Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., the second man on the moon, and Mike Collins deserve — and we are sure will get — a hero’s welcome.
If anybody ever deserved one, they do.
They will have completed the “impossible journey” to write the first page of man’s greatest adventure.
It is fitting, we think, that President Nixon did not declare Monday a national holiday.
Because the moon landing is much more than that. It is much more than national. In all mankind’s long history there has never been another quite like this event, and there may well never be again. None of the explorations and achievements that have preceded it on this Earth can quite compare with man’s first step into the infinite universe beyond.
There are other landings to come, on the moon, the planets and conceivably beyond.
But none so momentous as this first.
The flight to the moon and the fantastic landing point up how fast man is perfecting science.
The lunar events have proved that there are virtually no limits to what man can accomplish, when imagination and desire work together. “Nothing is impossible now,” we are already saying.
Putting a man on the moon is a solid indication that man, through science, can do almost anything he sets his mind to, whether in space or here on Earth.
All of us can look for direct and indirect benefits we cannot even imagine at this time, benefits that will benefit mankind down through generations.
It is shortsighted indeed — and typical of the so-called “now generation” — to downplay our efforts to explore space.
Those who live only for this moment and for themselves declare we have spent too much money on the moon mission, money that should have been used, most of them are saying, to feed the poor.
We are confident history will prove this philosophy dead wrong — that the overall benefits to mankind, both now and in the future, will far outweigh the costs.
Another thing: the “spend-it-on the-poor-now” group simply isn’t facing facts, if they think the government would have spent $24 billion on the poor if we didn’t have the space program. The government today is liberal, but not that liberal. Taxpayers of America would not have permitted their political leaders to tax them so heavily to spend so much money on welfare programs.
We have begun — as indeed we must — the exploration of space.
The next few million miles are not likely to be anything like as difficult as the first quarter-million miles to the moon.
Exploration of space will be our most exciting, most marvelous and most rewarding adventure.
The Daily News
